Buccaneers Wide Receiver Makes Jersey Number Change
Division II wide receiver Kameron Johnson defied the odds and made the roster in Tampa Bay. He made his mark with the Buccaneers, and now, he's set his number.
The Barton College product made the roster as Tampa Bay's No. 5 wide receiver on the depth chart, securing a spot on the 53-man roster. He did that wearing the No. 9 in the offseason and preseason, but unfortunately, this isn't college — that number is already taken by Buccaneers outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, so a change is necessary now that he's part of the team.
Johnson will be taking the No. 19, which was last held by offseason punter Nolan Cooney. Before that, it was used by wide receiver David Moore last year.
Bucs fans might think this combination looks familiar — that's probably because it was famously used by Keyshawn Johnson, who won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay in 2002. That's quite a legacy to live up to, but Kameron Johnson seems ready to take on the challenge after picking his new number.
Kameron Johnson is one of two rookies who made the 53-man roster as a receiver. The other is Jalen McMillan out of Washington, who took the No. 15 among coming to Tampa Bay.
