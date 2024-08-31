Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Talks Buccaneers Defense Before Week 1
NFL rosters are now set after cutting them to the 53-man limit this week. We have completed offseason programs and can now focus on Week 1 matchups. For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that means getting ready for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders to make their way to Raymond James Stadium.
With the teams now shifting their focus to prep for their Week 1 matchup, Jayden Daniels spoke to Commanders media and praised the Buccaneers' defense while shouting out head coach Todd Bowles, Lavonte David, and the Bucs' defensive line.
"I mean a very sound defense. They got a very good front and very overall good defense."- Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels
"I mean, a very sound defense. Obviously what Todd Bowles does over there and his track record as a defensive coordinator. Everything speaks for itself," said Daniels. "They got a very savvy veteran, Lavonte David, that's controlling the defense. He knows what's gonna go on, so we gotta go out there and we just gotta execute. They got a very good front and very overall good defense."
READ MORE: Buccaneers Wide Receiver Makes Jersey Number Change
It's pretty clear that Daniels has been doing his homework already on the first NFL team he will face. There is no denying Todd Bowles's acumen as a defensive play-caller and the type of defense he likes to run. The young dual-threat quarterback also has respect for the players on the Bucs defense, shouting out the leadership ability of linebacker Lavonte David and showing love to the stout defensive front the Bucs also unleash.
The Week 1 matchup between the Commanders and Buccaneers should be a fun one and many will be tuned into see what the second overall pick will look like in his first NFL action. Daniels work will be cut out for him against the Buccaneers and he likely will take his lumps.
The Buccaneers' defense will likely want to pin their ears back and get after Daniels early to rattle him. If they can get to Daniels early and often, the Bucs will be in business, but if they don't and allow Daniels to pick them apart they could be in for a long opening day.
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers Quarterback Signing With Carolina Panthers
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Former Buccaneers Quarterback Signing With Carolina Panthers
• PFF Predicts Buccaneers 2024 NFC South Fate
• Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles Joins Important NFL Committee
• Promising Cornerback Listed As Buccaneers' 'X-Factor' For 2024