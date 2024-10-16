Bucs RB Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Week
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a statement against the New Orleans Saints in their 51-27 win in Week 6. The offense put up 594 total yards on the day, but it was the running game that really had people talking.
The Bucs racked up 277 yards on the ground in Sunday's victory. Going into the second half, the Bucs had just nine carries for 57 yards. The run game exploded after halftime with the Buccaneers' offense running the ball 26 times for 220 yards, but he star of the show was second-year running back Sean Tucker.
After having just one rushing attempt for 11 yards in the first half, he took over the game by running for 125 yards on 13 carries, finding the endzone late for a score. The rushing score was his second of the game, as Tucker also contributed through the air hauling in three receptions for 56 yards, including a 36-yard touchdown catch and run. He finished the game with 137 rushing yards and a healthy 9.7 yards per carry. The Bucs had 10 explosive rushing plays (runs of 10 yards or more) and Tucker was responsible for seven of them.
Entering the game, Tucker had just 30 rushing yards and 26 receiving yards through his career. His outstanding offensive output on the ground Sunday had already earned him a FedEx Ground Player of the Week Nomination, but he was named The NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday for his efforts.
With Rachaad White sidelined due to injury, Tucker took advantage of his opportunities and according to Bucs head coach Todd Bowles, more opportunities are going to come for the second-year back.
“It’s definitely worthy of him making it a three-headed monster. He took advantage of his opportunities," Bowles said after the game. "He ran away from some tackles, some linebackers, he ran through the hole, he cut back, he made plays, he caught the ball well out of the backfield so that gives us three-headed monster.”
