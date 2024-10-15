Best and Worst Graded Bucs Offensive Players vs. Saints

Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) runs against New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were looking to get back on track after a heartbreaking loss to their inter-division rivals the Atlanta Falcons and they did so in beautiful fashion, coming away with a massive 51-27 victory over NFC South rival the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The win over the New Orleans Saints was a big one for the Buccaneers as it vaulted them to a 4-2 overall record on the season and 1-1 in the NFC South as they try and keep pace with the Atlanta Falcons.
The Bucs started out hot in the game, but disaster struck in the second quarter as the Bucs' offense completely fell apart allowing for Spencer Rattler and the Saints to take advantage quickly and eventually take the lead over Tampa Bay. At half, Bowles and his staff made adjustments and that seemed to do the trick as the Bucs would go onto score 27 unanswered in the second half in an offensive explosion. The 594 total yards of offense on the day is now a franchise record, and the 51 total points scored by the Bucs is the second-most in franchise history.
With the offense looking sharp, outside of the second quarter, let's look at how the Buccaneers' offensive players graded out in their stomping of the New Orleans Saints.
Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) runs away from the tackle of New Orleans Saints safety J.T. Gray (48) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 92.4
2. RB Bucky Irving
Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 81.4
3. WR Chris Godwin
Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) runs in for a touchdown during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 77.2
4. LT Tristan Wirfs
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6), guard Cody Mauch (69) and teammates walk off the field during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 70.3
Lowest Graded:
1. WR Jalen McMillan
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (15) scores a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 38.9
2. LG Ben Bredeson
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) celebrates with guard Ben Bredeson (68) after he scored a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 51.8
3. TE Cade Otton
Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) scores a touchdown against New Orleans Saints safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (67) blocks against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 52.8
5. WR Sterling Shepard
Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepard (17) catches a touchdown pass behind Atlanta Falcons cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (33) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 53.8
