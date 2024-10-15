Tom Brady Approved as Raiders Minority Owner
Despite officially retiring from the NFL in February of 2023, we've still been hearing about Tom Brady pretty consistently in the months that have passed since then.
Whether it be questions about his potential interest in coming out of retirement to play again, his performance as a broadcaster or his aspirations to become an NFL owner, there's been no shortage of Tom Brady content to consume.
Well, it seems as though Brady is genuinely satisfied with his decision to retire. His abilities as a broadcaster are continuing to improve, depending on who you ask. In regards to his aspirations to become an NFL owner? That too appears to have now come to fruition.
According to Albert Breer, Tom Brady has been approved as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Tom Brady's current role as a TV analyst with FOX had the potential to complicate his bid to become a part owner of the Raiders, or so it appeared. But as the steps in the process continued to get checked off, it turns out that wasn't a conflict of interest after all. At least in the eyes of those — most notably NFL owners — who make these sorts of decisions.
That being said, Brady will face a number of restrictions as an NFL broadcaster. He won't be able to attend practices or production meetings and can't publically criticize officials, among other things:
So after so much speculation over the past year and and half, it appears as though the most accomplished player in the history of the NFL, who has already made the switch to the broadcast booth, will now be expanding his reach into the exclusive world of NFL ownership.
The only logical question to ask now is, what's next for Tom Brady?
