Good Morning Football Recognizes Bucs OC as Coach of the Week
The NFL Network recognizes a Coach of the Week every week, and it can be anyone from a head coach all the way down to an assistant. And this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it very easy to pick a winner in Week 6.
The Bucs put up a staggering 51 points on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, good for the second-most in franchise history and the highest total by any team so far this year. It was up to the NFL Network's Peter Schrager to pick the Coach of the Week, and with 51 points — amid everything going on with Hurricane Milton — he picked Bucs OC Liam Coen for Week 6.
"No team had a more eventful 10 days than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A heartbreaking loss to the Falcons on a Thursday, then they had to transport everything 700 miles to New Orleans as Hurricane Milton was coming to town," Schrager said. "And then on Sunday, they unleashed an offensive onslaught on the New Orleans Saints in [New Orleans'] own building like none we'd ever seen before. My Coach of the Week is the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mr. Liam Coen."
Coen has certainly gotten the offense firing. Tampa Bay has put up 30 or more points in four of its six games so far this season, winning three of those matchups. He was also tasked with finding a way to fix the running game in a way that former Bucs OC Dave Canales wasn't quite able to do, and the Bucs managed a ridiculous 277 rushing yards on the day.
Coen will want to keep up the good work, especially when he faces off against some deadly upcoming opponents like the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. But for now, he has this Bucs offense firing on a level it seldom has before.
