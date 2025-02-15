Buccaneers star projected to sign with Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are at risk of losing one of their top players in free agency this spring.
ESPN analyst Eric Moody predicts that the Bucs will lose wide receiver Chris Godwin to the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason.
READ MORE: Full 2025 first-round mock draft: Buccaneers take dominant EDGE in pre-NFL Combine mock
Godwin to Duval?
"The breakout of wide receiver Jalen McMillan and tight end Cade Otton makes Godwin expendable if the Buccaneers want to improve other areas of the team, especially given his injury history," Moody writes. "I could see Godwin joining his former offensive coordinator, Liam Coen, and playing alongside Brian Thomas Jr."
Godwin has spent his entire eight-year career with the Bucs, but with his contract up and Tampa not in need of a receiver, he could look to go elsewhere. If he does, the Jags are a natural fit after Coen spurned the Bucs to become Jacksonville's new head coach.
The signing would be a sting, but Bucs fans should prepare themselves for Godwin to walk away.
READ MORE: Two ESPN analysts see Buccaneers taking step back in 2025
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers target star Notre Dame CB in new 2025 team mock draft
• ESPN includes Buccaneers in teams that could target Myles Garrett
• Ex-Buccaneers QB Tom Brady reveals one key way he'll improve in the booth
• Buccaneers remain committed to re-signing Chris Godwin despite injury setback