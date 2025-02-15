Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers star projected to sign with Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could lose one of their own to one of their geographical rivals in the Jacksonville Jaguars

Jeremy Brener

Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) scores a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) scores a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are at risk of losing one of their top players in free agency this spring.

ESPN analyst Eric Moody predicts that the Bucs will lose wide receiver Chris Godwin to the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) looks on before a game against theBaltimore Ravens
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) looks on before a game against the Baltimore Ravens, / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Godwin to Duval?

"The breakout of wide receiver Jalen McMillan and tight end Cade Otton makes Godwin expendable if the Buccaneers want to improve other areas of the team, especially given his injury history," Moody writes. "I could see Godwin joining his former offensive coordinator, Liam Coen, and playing alongside Brian Thomas Jr."

Godwin has spent his entire eight-year career with the Bucs, but with his contract up and Tampa not in need of a receiver, he could look to go elsewhere. If he does, the Jags are a natural fit after Coen spurned the Bucs to become Jacksonville's new head coach.

The signing would be a sting, but Bucs fans should prepare themselves for Godwin to walk away.

