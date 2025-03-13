Buccaneers take top pass rusher in post-free agency mock draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers addressed their need for a pass rusher by signing Haason Reddick early in free agency. However, they may not be done.
NBC Sports writer Eric Froton conducted a recent mock draft where the Bucs selected Marshall's Mike Green with the No. 19 overall pick.
Green to the Bucs?
"Green’s profile took a hit on his measurements for a lack of length and size, but there’s no doubting his 17 sacks and Second Team AP All-American accolades. Green carries 27-to-1 odds to be the second DL selected," Froton wrote.
Green is expected to be one of the top players available in the entire draft, so if he is still on the board at No. 19, he should be considered one of the favorites to go to the Bucs. The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
