Buccaneers face key offseason at important position
Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht shocked many when his team selected Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Emeka Egbuka with their first-round pick in this year's draft.
This move was a big question mark considering the Buccaneers' wide receiver room is pretty crowded.
According to Pro Football Focus writer Bradley Locker, the Buccaneers have created a major question for this offseason: Who claims WR3?
READ MORE: Buccaneers named potential landing spot for free agent safety
"After making the wild-card round, the Buccaneers made sure to retain important free agents and make compelling upgrades at multiple positions. And the team’s first-round pick creates a fascinating wide receiver room,” Locker said.
The team also drafted Jalen McMillan last season, who quietly impressed late in the 2024 season and enters camp with momentum. McMillan earned a 75.8 PFF receiving grade over the final five games, showcasing his potential to be more than just depth.
At the top of the depth chart, Mike Evans remains a staple, posting a 90.2 PFF receiving grade last season. Chris Godwin re-signed on a three-year, $66 million deal after finishing with an 85.7 grade. However, his availability for the start of 2025 is in question as he recovers from offseason ankle surgery.
“Perhaps Godwin may not be ready for the start of 2025 following ankle surgery,” Locker said. “But if he’s ready to go, then Tampa Bay won’t have an easy call for whom to put next to him and Evans.”
With Evans and Godwin as anchors, the Buccaneers now face a decision between two promising young receivers in Egbuka and McMillan, who are both capable of seizing the WR3 role.
It is likely that McMillian will have the lead in the role heading into the training camp, but Egbuka coming in and winning the job wouldn't be a surprise. It will be interesting to see how this battle pans out as we enter the season.
READ MORE: Buccaneers star a frontrunner for major new NFL award
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• New Buccaneers OC 'looking forward' to OTAs, playing Todd Bowles' defense
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate franchise legend's iconic legacy
• Buccaneers projected to cut $33 million veteran WR
• Former Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski gives take on potential 'tush push' ban