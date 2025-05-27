Buccaneers' big free agent signing skips Day 1 of OTAs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn't wait to retool their pass rush once free agency hit, and they made former Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets pass rusher Haason Reddick the very first signing of free agency to reflect that. They'll just have to wait a little longer to see him in action.
Tuesday marked the first day for organized team activities, or OTAs, in Tampa Bay. These practices are optional, and true to that, Reddick did not show up. He'll wait to make his debut in Tampa Bay, where he signed a one-year, $14 million contract this offseason.
Reddick wasn't the only player who didn't show up for OTAs — Wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, tackle Tristan Wirfs and defensive tackle Vita Vea, among others, also didn't show. But those players have played for the Buccaneers and know their system well, and Reddick is entering a new one after his tenure with the Jets last year, where he held out for most of the year and underperformed when he did come back.
Head coach Todd Bowles had a curt reply when asked about Reddick's status after the first day wrapped up.
“I’m sure one of these days we’ll see him," Bowles said.
Reddick will have two more opportunities to make it this week on Tuesday and Wednesday for Day 2 and 3, and then the Bucs will pick things up next week for Days 4-6. It's likely that this is a non-issue and Reddick will appear when he wishes, but given last year's fiasco in New York, fans are probably going to keep a closer eye on him this year as the offseason continues.
READ MORE: Buccaneers star a frontrunner for major new NFL award
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• New Buccaneers OC 'looking forward' to OTAs, playing Todd Bowles' defense
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate franchise legend's iconic legacy
• Buccaneers projected to cut $33 million veteran WR
• Former Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski gives take on potential 'tush push' ban