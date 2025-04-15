Trade for Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend among best draft deals of all time
It's been 30 years since Tampa Bay Buccaneers had one of the best draft nights in history, selecting Warren Sapp and Derrick Brooks to be their foundational pieces on defense for their first Super Bowl champion.
The Bucs traded back from No. 7 overall to No. 12 with the Philadelphia Eagles, allowing them to take Sapp.
That deal was named the fourth-best trade in NFL Draft history by Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon.
Sapp NFL Draft trade recognized
"Landing one Hall of Famer in any draft ever? Awesome," Kenyon wrote. "Selecting two during the same round of a single year? That's a truly spectacular blend of scouting and draft execution.
"Initially, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held the seventh pick in 1995. They moved back to 12th and added defensive tackle Warren Sapp, and then they used the additional capital to trade up and snag linebacker Derrick Brooks at No. 28. Sapp was a six-time AP All-Pro selection, the 1999 Defensive Player of the Year and a member of the 2013 HOF class. Brooks was a nine-time All-Pro, the 2002 Defensive Player of the Year and a 2014 HOF inductee. Most memorably, they won a Super Bowl together in 2002 as part of one of the best defenses in league history."
Perhaps the Bucs will make another trade when they are on the clock with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which takes place on Thursday, April 24.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers GM reveals big insight into this year's draft
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers keeping close eye on ‘consensus first-round pick'
• Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask gets married
• Buccaneers potential draft targets and best fits: Quarterback