Could the Buccaneers target Atlanta Falcons edge rusher in free agency?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the offseason facing significant defensive challenges, particularly in their pass rush and secondary depth.
While cap space is limited, strategic restructuring of the Buccaneers current contracts could allow them to make necessary additions. One such move would be signing veteran edge rusher Matthew Judon.
According to Pro Football Focus writer Mason Cameron, "Though his time in Atlanta did not go as planned, he still has the talent and upside that made him a sought-after player when the Falcons traded for him." If Tampa Bay can secure Judon on a cost-effective deal, it would help solidify their pass-rushing unit without overextending financially.
READ MORE: Buccaneers land college football's leading sack artist in new mock draft
The Buccaneers also need to address their inconsistent secondary, and the 2025 NFL Draft presents an opportunity to do so. Selecting Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison in the first round would be a smart move to reinforce their defensive backfield, per PFF.
"Morrison’s skill set and football IQ would bring much-needed reliability to a unit that struggled with consistency throughout the 2024 season," Cameron wrote. His ability to read the game and make impactful plays could make him a valuable addition to the roster.
Tampa Bay and their offseason strategy revolves around balancing financial limitations with pressing roster needs. If they can restructure deals to land Judon and successfully draft Morrison, they will take significant steps toward fortifying their defense for the 2025 season. These moves would not only address immediate concerns but also set the foundation for long-term defensive stability.
READ MORE: Tristan Wirfs reveals what he bought after $140 million contract with Buccaneers
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers remain committed to re-signing Chris Godwin despite injury setback
• Buccaneers target star Notre Dame CB in new 2025 team mock draft
• Tristan Wirfs reveals what Buccaneers need to do to return to Super Bowl
• Ex-Buccaneers QB Tom Brady reveals one key way he'll improve in the booth