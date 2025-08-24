3 Arizona Cardinals Who Need to Impress vs Raiders
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are just hours away from their preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders.
It's been a long preseason, and with the Cardinals needing to cut their roster down to 53 by Tuesday, Aug. 26 - Arizona will use tonight as a measurement for final roster evaluations.
"The game's a big piece. It absolutely is. I think the guys that are playing, they're playing for roster spots. They know that, and so they're excited about the opportunity, and they'll play well," head coach Jonathan Gannon said earlier this week.
Starters won't be playing tonight, paving the way for players on the bubble of the roster to make one final impression.
Three players that need to do just that:
QB Clayton Tune
Look, keeping it very real here, the Cardinals very likely aren't going to roster Tune. They've kept two quarterbacks on the active roster since Gannon arrived and can easily find a replacement for their practice squad/emergency quarterback spot.
The gap between Jacoby Brissett and Tune has been clear as day since the Cardinals brought the veteran in this offseason to compete with Tune for the rights to back-up starter Kyler Murray.
This isn't about Tune making the roster - it's about putting on tape for 31 other organizations across the league.
Tune needs to show something tonight to avoid slipping through waivers next week. It's clear there's not a future for the former Houston quarterback here in the desert, but the only way that changes starts with a strong performance tonight.
Mykal Walker
The Cardinals have been open about their starting battle opposite of Mack Wilson at inside linebacker, and though a handful of names are in the mix, Mykal Walker finds himself on the outside looking in.
Owen Pappoe, Cody Simon and Akeem Davis-Gaither all have found various spots rotating through the first and second team. Meanwhile, Walker and Vi Jones are still battling underneath.
Davis-Gaither, Wilson and Simon are all locks to make the roster. Pappoe is a bit questionable but might have the lead entering the finale tonight. Arizona only kept three ILB's last year.
That's where Walker, a free agent addition this offseason, needs to step in and close the gap - whether it be on defense or as a special teams guy.
Elijah Jones
Arizona's cornerback room was deep before injuries to Starling Thomas and Sean Murphy-Bunting, which has only cemented guys such as Will Johnson and Max Melton as certified starters next to Garrett Williams.
The depth pieces behind them are still jockying for position.
Should the Cardinals keep six cornerbacks similar to last year, that leaves just three spots for all of Kei'Trel Clark, Darren Hall, Denzel Burke, Elijah Jones, Jaylon Jones and Steven Gilmore to fight over.
Arizona seems to really value Clark as a veteran and Burke is a fifth-round rookie who has shown promise - neither seem in true danger of being cut.
That leaves Hall and Jones as the next two names battling for the last spot - and quite frankly Hall has looked impressive this preseason on top of being versatile.
Jones, despite being a high pick just two years ago, feels like he's in danger of losing a roster spot after missing most of his rookie year due to injuries.
He hasn't jumped off the page in either camp or preseason in 2025 - and tonight could be his final opportunity to leave his mark on the coaching staff.