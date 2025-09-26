3 Overreactions to Cardinals Loss vs Seahawks
It was a crushing Thursday night loss for the Arizona Cardinals, who continue to drop close games to the hated NFC West division rival Seattle Seahawks.
This loss hurt after seeing the team claw its way back into what seemed to be a lost game. Unfortunately, things didn’t go their way this time.
The Cardinals are now 2-2 on the season, with those two losses coming inside the division. We’ve seen the Cardinals play really good football and counter it with really bad football in the most frustrating way possible.
But things could be worse.
We heard tons of fan reactions throughout the highs and lows of the game, but there were several takes that feel like overreactions not just for this outing but for the season as a whole. Of all the takes I saw, these three feel like the biggest overreactions for me.
Marvin Harrison Jr. is a bust
The sky is falling in the desert for anyone invested in Harrison. His rookie season wasn’t as flashy as others, and he’s off to a slow start to 2025. He’s dropping the ball a lot and the concentration lapses are getting alarming.
However, we’re still a long, long ways away from calling Harrison a bust and it being true. We’re still seeing highs and lows from a young, talented player in a bad position. It’s not as though we aren’t seeing the talent show up.
Right now, it’s inconsistency that’s killing Harrison, which was also a problem as a rookie. His confidence seems shaky, but the end of the game showed why it’s too early to give up on him right now.
The Cardinals can manufacture a run game
Nope. They sure can’t.
The box score already looks messy with just 89 total rushing yards and a measly 17 rushing attempts. However, that same box score looks worse when you remember Kyler Murray had a 29 yard scramble to bump the total. That’s nasty work in a bad way.
Trey Benson did look a bit better, and he was heavily involved in the passing game, but for a team that wants to have its identity made in the run game, this was a bad look.
Arizona isn’t capable of winning close games
Here’s the thing — I wouldn’t disagree with someone who says/believes this. In fact, I feel inclined to believe that based off the last two weeks. It’s been rough and there’s no denying that.
However, the Cardinals' two wins were both one possession games. Heck, their win over the Panthers came down to the wire. They have tight games against both good and bad teams, and we’ve seen the Cardinals end up on both sides of the coin now.
It’s not that the Cardinals can’t win close games. Rather, the Cardinals can’t consistently win the crucial plays.
Arizona could be 4-0 just as easily as they could be 0-4 so far. There’s a lot to learn after four games for the Cardinals, and that’s not a bad thing. It’s not over yet… but our concerns are raised.