5 Arizona Cardinals Who Could Be Cut: Offense Edition
The clock is ticking down for several players to make the final 53-man roster across the league, and the Arizona Cardinals are no different.
It's been a highly competitive offseason for the team as they aim to return to the playoffs, which means difficult decisions will be made -- some at certain positions more than others.
The Cardinals' offense has plenty of wide-open competitions, and it will result in some difficult decisions for the franchise to make. Unfortunately, you can't keep everyone, which means even position battles that may be unresolved are not going to extend beyond the preseason.
The practice squad remains an option for many players, but that's also a limited list.
Of the major cuts set for the offense, these are a few guys on the roster bubble who will be competing for their jobs this weekend in Arizona's preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders:
Clayton Tune
Under the Jonathan Gannon/Monti Ossenfort regime, the Cardinals have never kept two quarterbacks on the active roster. With Kyler Murray healthy and Jacoby Brissett playing great football thus far, Tune is on the outside looking in.
There's not much he can do right now to change the way this regime has historically treated the position, but he can't stop fighting.
Michael Carter
Although Carter has played hard in his time with the Cardinals, it may not be enough to stick around. We know that James Conner and Trey Benson are locks for the roster, and Emari Demercado has been stellar. Considering the team also loves Deejay Dallas, Carter is on the outside looking in. Keeping five running backs on the roster doesn't seem feasible.
Bryson Green/Tejhaun Palmer
The wide receivers haven't had a fair shake this preseason due to the erratic quarterback play, and that's a shame because they needed it more than any other position. There are few guarantees for who will stick around at the position, but Xavier Weaver has made a strong pitch to stick around as a guy on the bubble.
Marvin Harrison Jr, Michael Wilson, Zay Jones, and likely Greg Dortch are expected to make the team, which means maybe one more spot is open for a receiver/Green and Palmer will be under plenty of stress with the final preseason game coming up.
Travis Vokolek
I've quite enjoyed what we've seen from Vokolek, but we are 95% confident in Elijah Higgins and Tip Reiman sticking around with Trey McBride to complete the tight end room. It's not impossible for Vokolek to stick around, and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing loves his tight ends, but Vokolek sticking around likely costs a wide receiver their roster spot.
Josh Fryar
Fryar has played well as an undrafted free agent, and of everyone on this list he's the one I think has earned his spot the most. The Cardinals' offensive line is anything but settled, but we know the starting five and some of their immediate backups.
An injury to Hayden Conner and with Will Hernandez still on the mend from last year's injury gives Fryar a much better chance to hang around, but he has to close out August on a high note.