Arizona Cardinals Update Key Position Battle
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have just one preseason game standing between them and the league's cut-down day on Aug. 26, where the team will be required to trim its roster from 90 to 53 ahead of the regular season.
The Cardinals have a few position battles still ongoing as the preseason finale (Saturday, Aug. 23 against the Las Vegas Raiders) nears, as highlighted by Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon during his Monday media availability:
"We got a lot of rooms like that right now. There really are. So this week's very important. The game is going to be very important for those decisions moving forward," said Gannon when initially asked about his running back depth chart.
There's one position battle that's "hot" in the eyes of the third-year head coach, however.
Arizona Cardinals ILB Battle Heating Up
In the Cardinals' base 3-4 defense, one starting inside linebacker spot is already solidified in Mack Wilson.
His running mate is very much up in the air after the departure of Kyzir White this offseason.
Free agent addition Akeem Davis-Gaither has been the leader in the clubhouse thanks to his veteran experience, though many believed rookie fourth-round pick Cody Simon could potentially push for the starting gig.
"I do like where they're at. I think it's a tight competition. Fourth down goes into that," Gannon said.
"I thought Akeem [Davis-Gaither] had a good week. I know he didn't play a ton, but I thought he had a good week. I thought Cody [Simon] had a good game. Owen [Pappoe]'s doing some good things. Mykal Walker, Vi [Jones] is doing a good job. That's one of the hot spots for me, honestly, and fourth down plays a factor into that happening too.
"There's a lot of ball to be played still this week with those guys, but I think Cristian [Garcia, Cardinals ILB Coach] is doing a good job with them. All of them have now had green dot experience either in practice, joint practice, or the game, which is one of the reasons for the rotation and how it kicked out week one and week two. And it'll be different this week. But we'll see how it keeps going."
Davis-Gaither has been listed as the team's other starter on both official depth charts now, and while that could change entering the third week of preseason, it still feels as if the former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker is the most likely candidate to play next to Wilson when the regular season begins.