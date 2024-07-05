Analyst: Cardinals TE is Underappreciated
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have a few top players that continually fly under the radar each season, and 2024 leaves opportunity for a handful of players to emerge as legitimate stars.
There's talent scattered across Arizona's overall depth chart, but who deserves to be appreciated more as training camp approaches?
CBS Sports says Cardinals TE Trey McBride is Arizona's most underappreciated asset.
"McBride rewrote the record books for tight ends in Arizona. In just his second season, McBride set the franchise record for receptions in a season by a tight end (81) and has the most receiving yards by a tight end since the franchise moved to Arizona in 1988 (825)," wrote Jeff Kerr.
"Only Jackie Smith (1,205 receiving yards in 1967) has more receiving yards by a tight end in a season for the franchise than McBride , who was the top receiving option in Arizona last year. Smith had the top-six seasons for receiving yards by a tight end for the franchise until McBride last year.
"Having a cap number of just $1,718,089 in 2024, McBride is one of the top value tight ends in the league. He's primed for another huge season."
There's a few other players who fit the bill in our opinion.
Jalen Thompson has consistently flown under the league's radar despite putting up quality numbers as a safety on a yearly basis. James Conner still isn't considered to be one of the better running backs in the league despite data suggesting otherwise, either.
The Cardinals as a whole may feel that way moving into 2024, though they'll have plenty of opportunity to put themselves on the map.
