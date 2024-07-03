Setting Realistic Expectations for 2024 Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals are all but set to improve in 2024 after adding some strong weapons to the arsenal.
2023 was the first of a massive rebuild year under the likes of head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort.
The results weren't pretty, though it was a needed opportunity for the organization to wipe the slate clean and start fresh.
Even with the results, the Cardinals fought hard and appeared much stronger than their 4-13 record showed.
Now, it's time to prove it.
Arizona should improve on their win total, but what's a realistic approach to the 2024 season?
We broke down reasons for optimism, what's holding Arizona back still, and gave our best try at what would be considered a successful season in the Valley:
Podcast: Realistic Expectations for Arizona Cardinals in 2024
Recently, starting left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. told NFL Network he believed the Cardinals could have the best offensive attack in the league.
"Obviously, playing with the guys we have on this team, being able to have Marv as a weapon, I think it's just explosive," Johnson said. "I just love the guys we have on our offense, and I expect this offense to be one of the top in the country."
Arizona added the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr., Zay Jones and Trey Benson to an offensive attack that already featured Kyler Murray, James Conner, Trey McBride, Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch.
Defensively is where the Cardinals will truly have to prove themselves, with plenty of youth starring in Arizona's secondary while the Cardinals didn't bolster the outside linebacker's room quite like some had hoped.
The Cardinals enter training camp on July 23 in what will be the first of many steps to get the ball actually rolling in 2024 with the offseason in the rearview mirror.
