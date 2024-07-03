Cardinals Take Two-Way Star in 2025 Mock Draft
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals picked up former Colarodo Buffaloes WR Xavier Weaver as an undrafted free agent this offseason.
Next offseason, they could be in position to snag another skill position player coached by Deion Sanders.
ESPN's Matt Miller constructed an early 2025 NFL Mock Draft that used reverse Super Bowl odds for the draft order.
Arizona - picking at No. 9 - snags the talents of Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter:
"Arizona is building a solid foundation, and the front office could realistically turn to a 'best player available' approach next April. Hunter is a two-way star who logged 984 snaps last season, including 412 on offense and 572 on defense, and proved himself as a playmaker and elite cover man," wrote Miller.
"His 57 receptions and five touchdowns over nine games made him an early Heisman candidate, and he added three interceptions and seven pass breakups on defense. There will be a debate about which side of the ball makes more sense for Hunter in the pros, but he is a throwback do-it-all football player the Cardinals could deploy in a number of roles."
The Cardinals added plenty of firepower to their wide receiver's room this offseason while also injecting even more youth to a cornerback room that relied on rookies heavily in 2023.
Hunter was considered to be a Heisman candidate before he suffered a lacerated liver last season that kept him out for numerous weeks.
Hunter was recently projected as next year's top underclassman via The Athletic:
"Hunter played more regular-season snaps from scrimmage (631 defense, 475 offense) than any other Power 5 player last year. That’s more than 1,000 total snaps — essentially a starting NFL defender’s load, as a true sophomore at two exhausting positions. Hunter’s 1,106 total snaps were the most of any P5 player in at least the last six seasons. He did it in his first year on that level, in just nine games."- Nick Baumgardner
Regardless of where he plays, the Cardinals would have quite the weapon to deploy in Hunter if he falls in their lap next offseason. Hunter projects to be impactful - regardless if it's at cornerback or receiver.