Analyst: Former Cardinals WR Won't Make Hall of Fame
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals had the privilege of watching DeAndre Hopkins dominate at State Farm Stadium for a handful of years. Though it wasn't quite the ending/outcome the organization and player had wanted, Arizona still played a big part in a journey many believe could end in Canton, OH.
Hall of Fame arguments are had for a vast amount of active players, though very few are actually valid.
Hopkins still has some milage left in the tank, and when the dust eventually settles, there will indeed be talks on if his career his Hall of Fame worthy.
In CBS Sports' projections, Hopkins falls just short of the gold jacket:
"Hopkins would likely be a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame if not for injuries and a suspension during the 2021 and '22 seasons. At this point, Hopkins' career stats are very similar to the ones compiled by former Steelers great Hines Ward, who is still waiting for his call to Canton," wrote Bryan DeArdo.
Other players mentioned:
- WR Davante Adams (Yes, he got in)
- WR Keenan Allen (No)
- WR Mike Evans (Yes)
- RB Derrick Henry (Yes)
- DL Cameron Heyward (No)
- WR Tyreek Hill (Yes)
- DL Cameron Jordan (Yes)
- FB Kyle Juszczyk (No)
- CB Jalen Ramsey (No)
- QB Matthew Stafford (No)
- QB Russell Wilson (No)
According to Pro Football Reference's Hall of Fame monitor, Hopkins' 71.19 HOF monitor score is well short of the average 101.4 for the position.
Injuries certainly did hinder Hopkins' final two seasons in Arizona, where he played just 19 games across two seasons. The suspension for violating the league's PED policy may also be a talking point when evaluating his case for Canton.
Regardless, Hopkins' height of his career was higher than nearly any of his peers. We'll see how much longer the Clemson product wants to keep going, but with five All-Pro nods and five Pro Bowl selections, his resume certainly isn't anything to disregard.
