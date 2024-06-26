Cardinals RB One of Last Unsigned Rookies
The Arizona Cardinals have signed all but one rookie from their historically large 2024 draft class.
Arizona reeled in a whopping 12 selections when the dust settled thanks to general manager Monti Ossenfort manuevering the draft board. That number was the highest out of any team in the league and was the most for a single team's draft class since 1992.
11 rookies have seen the ink dry on their contract with running back Trey Benson being the lone exception.
Benson, a third-round selection, was the second running back off the board after a successful stint at Florida State.
He's one of seven rookies out of the entire 2024 draft to have not inked a deal, joining Caleb Williams, J.J. McCarthy, Dallas Turner, Rome Odunze, Amarius Mims and Malachi Corley.
Cards Wire's Howard Balzer shed some light into the potential reasoning behind why Benson hasn't signed, and it could be in conjunction with Corley.
"It’s difficult to pinpoint with the possibility that it’s simply the agents for Corley (Jimmy Sexton) and Benson (Andre Odum) waiting for the other to sign and that they are trying to distance themselves somewhat from the next group of third-round picks that have signed."
Various outlets have projected Benson's deal to be in the ballpark of a four-year, $6 million contract.
We'll see how that ultimately plays out and how long this drags into the summer, though neither side feels like they should be worried about a deal getting done.
