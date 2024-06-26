Cardinals Believe 'Motivated' Kyler Murray Can Win MVP
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have quarterback Kyler Murray fully healthy and in the saddle, ready for the start of training camp entering 2024.
Murray isn't in the same place he was at this point last season, as the Cardinals' passer was still in the early stages of recovering from a torn ACL while learning offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's playbook from afar.
The Cardinals were also less talented as a team. Now with an improved look on both sides of the ball (we hear Marvin Harrison Jr. is a good weapon to have), Murray's performance is expected to take a big step in the right direction.
Take that from last year's favorite target and budding star tight end Trey McBride, who appeared on NFL Network recently and offered the following:
"This is my third year with him now and he seems more motivated than ever," McBride said.
"He's a guy who's bringing everyone together, we're throwing every weekend, we're getting everyone together. He's in the building first one in and last one out. He's one of those guys who's doing everything the right way.
"This is the most confident I've seen him. This is the first year I've been fully healthy with him -- he's fully healthy -- I think everything is trending the right way. He has a ton of weapons out there and I have full confidence that he's capable of an MVP season."
Murray himself previously told reporters he was locked in more than ever.
"Going into this season, I feel just really locked in, really locked in to what we're doing," he said. "It's really, for me, confidence in understanding where to go with the ball no matter what they're doing because I've been in the system a year. When you feel like that, the sky's the limit."
Head coach Jonathan Gannon also believes big things are coming, too.
"I'm not going to hide my excitement, it's awesome to see him lead the offense. Lead the team, being there with his teammates, asking really good questions, getting held accountable in front of everyone and taking it on the chin just like everybody does, I love that about him," Gannon told reporters during OTA's.
"It's because he's competitive as all get out, I coach him - he gets coached just like the rookie receiver getting coached making a mistake. He likes that. He welcomes that. He wants that. It's been really cool to see. I've told you guys - it's going to be an interesting year for him. It really is, I'm excited for him."
When it comes to expectations across the board - including Murray himself - the sky is the limit for the face of the franchise.
