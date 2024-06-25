Ex Cardinals LB May Avoid Jail Time
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals LB Chandler Jones pleaded no contest on June 17 to a domestic violence charge and will avoid jail time if he meets certain conditions, according to a report from ESPN.
"Jones received a suspended 90-day jail sentence. The charge will be dismissed if he stays out of trouble for the next six months and has no contact with the victim, except for Family Court orders, according to the records."
Jones has previously been arrested multiple times for violating a temporary protection order for domestic violence, once in September and again in October of 2023.
More from The Athletic's Tess DeMeyer:
"The protection order that Jones has now allegedly violated three times was granted to an unnamed woman after an incident that occurred on Sept. 12, according to police documents obtained by The Athletic. Officers responded to a report from a woman alleging she was a victim of domestic battery and that Jones, who she identified as her ex-boyfriend, was the offender, according to the report.
"The woman said Jones was not wearing shoes and knocked on her door with a flashlight. She said he’d moved out of the residence in March, but she thought he was returning a vehicle he’d borrowed from her and opened her garage door. Jones opened the back door using a keypad while saying he was getting his shoes. When he went upstairs and tried to go into her room, she went to stop him and he shoved her into a railing, per the report.
"The woman told police Jones was “rambling incoherently,” the report said, and she believed he was on drugs. He went downstairs and took his dog before leaving. When paramedics arrived, the woman refused care, said she was uninjured and reported the domestic violence. The report said there were phone recordings and surveillance videos.
"The protective order was subsequently granted and valid from Sept. 14 through Dec. 13, according to the police report."
Jones was released by the Las Vegas Raiders last season after inking a three-year, $51 million deal with the organization the year prior.
Jones was previously a massive part of the Cardinals' defense, playing in Arizona from 2016-21 before hitting free agency and signing with the Raiders in 2022. He previously played with the New England Patriots before landing in Arizona.
Make sure you bookmark All Cardinals for the latest news, analysis, updates and much more!