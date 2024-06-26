Cardinals 'Underrated' Heading Into 2024
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have of the NFL's most underrated rosters, according to The Athletic.
"It’s easy to get overlooked when you’re in the same division as the San Francisco 49ers, a perennial contender, and the ever-intriguing Los Angeles Rams. Back-to-back 4-13 seasons don’t help. But the Cardinals have reason for optimism and might take a leap forward this season," wrote Mike Jones.
"Second-year coach Jonathan Gannon and his assistants have enjoyed a healthy Kyler Murray throughout the offseason after Murray was restricted to eight games in 2023 while rehabbing his surgically repaired ACL. Murray worked with his receivers this spring during team-sanctioned sessions and on his own. The addition of Marvin Harrison Jr. should make life easier for Murray, as should support from an improved defense."
The Cardinals also return one of the league's top rushing attacks with James Conner and rookie running back Trey Benson in the fold. Arizona did lose primary run-blocking tight end Geoff Swaim in free agency but drafted tight end Tip Reiman - who was well regarded as the best in-line blocker at his position.
Three of four wins came from Murray last year, who will be fully healthy entering the 2024 season. Not much needs to be said on the presence of Marvin Harrison Jr., though his surrounding cast of Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch, Zay Jones and Trey McBride is strong as well assuming they all continue progressing.
"I’m just super excited about the future of this offense, the future of this team," McBride told reporters.
"I’m excited about where we’re going and to have Kyler Murray as healthy as he is now. I think the sky’s the limit for us. We definitely have the potential, have the team, to be the top offense in the NFL.”
McBride certainly isn't the only player who believes that, either. Murray believes with Harrison now in the mix, Arizona's weapons can be too much to handle for even the best of NFL defenses.
"I think that takes us to another level. When you got a guy out there that is capable of winning one-on-ones, obviously he's got to go do it and he knows that. We all know it, but as far as manipulating coverage and stuff like that, you got a guy out there that can do that and even if he's not open, he's open," Murray said of Harrison.
"I'm excited to be able to build that with him, but when he does what he does, yeah, I fully expect our offense to be top of the league."
