Let's Set The Record Straight on Kyler Murray
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray again made headlines for something somebody else said this past week.
“I think the gaming thing is a huge stigma. I think older GMs look at it and think, ‘Jesus, grow the eff up. Like, this guy’s addicted to gaming.'” said Colin Cowherd a few days ago on his podcast.
John Middlekauff, his co-host, added, “I think the gaming thing represents something that a lot of people had question marks on."
It's time to put an end to the nonsense.
Podcast: Let's Set The Record Straight on Kyler Murray
The Cardinals - top to bottom - have been incredibly high on Murray entering 2024.
For good reason, too. He's fully healthy - in a much better offensive system - with much better players around him.
"He's a guy who's bringing everyone together, we're throwing every weekend, we're getting everyone together. He's in the building first one in and last one out. He's one of those guys who's doing everything the right way," tight end Trey McBride previously said.
"This is the most confident I've seen him. This is the first year I've been fully healthy with him -- he's fully healthy -- I think everything is trending the right way. He has a ton of weapons out there and I have full confidence that he's capable of an MVP season."
Ultimately, it will be up to Murray to silence said critics and doubters.
