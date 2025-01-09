Cardinals Named Landing Spot for Tyreek Hill
The Arizona Cardinals' offseason is in full swing, and thus trade rumors and speculation has already started.
Count Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill in.
Hill, who finished the 2024 season on a sour note with Miami, could potentially be offloaded this spring.
The Cardinals - according to The 33rd Team - are a possible team to watch along with the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
Hill certainly fills a massive need in Arizona's offense as a dynamic playmaker who can take the top off the defense with game-altering speed. His presence would only open things up more for weapons such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Trey McBride.
The fit on the field can't be denied, though questions on if Arizona would entertain Hill's antics are valid. Head coach Jonathan Gannon has made it a point to bring in high quality characters to the locker room.
Would some of Hill's antics fly?
“I think we've been intentional in our mind what we want the Arizona Cardinals players to look like. Monti, myself, (Owner) Michael (Bidwill), the coaches and Monti’s staff," said Jonathan Gannon.
"I think that we've done a really good job of acquiring guys that are kind of like-minded about how they go about their business. I think the more guys you have like that the respect level is there, the accountability level is there, and those guys typically connect with each other very easily.
"I do think it was a pretty close-knit team and that typically wins, but you have to nurture that and that's a day-to-day thing. That's an everyday thing, and it's up to me to kind of set it up the right way. Then ultimately the players take it over and we've got a lot of high character guys that put the team in front of themselves.”
You can read more about Hill potentially coming to Arizona here.