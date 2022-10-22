Skip to main content

DeAndre Hopkins Predicted Marco Wilson INT Moments Before it Happened

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins was on the sideline predicting an interception before it happened just moments later.

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins can now likely add fortune teller to his resume. 

During Arizona's 42-34 victory over the New Orleans Saints, the Cardinals needed a stop. Bad. 

The first of two interceptions returned for touchdowns against Andy Dalton was taken by cornerback Marco Wilson 38 yards for a score. 

Many fans (and rightfully so) have talked about the flip Wilson did into the end zone, but a mic'd up Hopkins may now steal the show after speaking the turnover into existence:

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Predicts Marco Wilson INT

Stroke of luck? Maybe. Is Hopkins on a different spiritual level that allows him special moments? Sometimes his play suggests that's not out of the realm of possibility. 

Whatever you believe, it might not be a bad idea for Hopkins to continue doing his thing both on the field and on the sidelines. 

