Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins can now likely add fortune teller to his resume.

During Arizona's 42-34 victory over the New Orleans Saints, the Cardinals needed a stop. Bad.

The first of two interceptions returned for touchdowns against Andy Dalton was taken by cornerback Marco Wilson 38 yards for a score.

Many fans (and rightfully so) have talked about the flip Wilson did into the end zone, but a mic'd up Hopkins may now steal the show after speaking the turnover into existence:

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Predicts Marco Wilson INT

Stroke of luck? Maybe. Is Hopkins on a different spiritual level that allows him special moments? Sometimes his play suggests that's not out of the realm of possibility.

Whatever you believe, it might not be a bad idea for Hopkins to continue doing his thing both on the field and on the sidelines.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Evaluating Cardinals Week 7 Snap Counts

Keaontay Ingram Talks First NFL TD

A.J. Green Doesn't Appear in Cardinals Win on TNF

Budda Baker Praises Cardinals Defense

Cardinals Report Card: Week 7 Win Over Saints

Kyler Murray's Thoughts After Win vs. Saints

What Went Right/Wrong in Cardinals' Big Win vs Saints

Four Takeaways from Cardinals' 42-34 Win Over Saints