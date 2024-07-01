Cardinals Disrespected in Uniform Rankings
ARIZONA -- Much like anything new, not many were fans of the Arizona Cardinals' new uniforms when they were first introduced last offseason.
A new era of football was underway in the desert with the fresh presence of Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort, and thus the timing for a fresh set of uniforms couldn't have been better.
The previous set was fairly old and outdated.
While the newest looks aren't exactly top of the league, it's hard to say they're not an upgrade from what we previously saw at State Farm Stadium.
The Cardinals still rank near the bottom of recent NFL uniform rankings, however. USA Today had the organization at No. 26.
"Are they effectively Ohio State West since last year’s redesign? Yeah, basically. Is that a notable improvement from where they’d been? Yeah, basically," said Nate Davis.
Well, that's a lazy take.
The Ohio State comps were popular, sure, especially with the gray on the side of the sleeves for their white road and black alternate jerseys, though that color was added as a nod to the organization's past.
The Cardinals found themselves behind teams such as the Rams, Falcons, Titans and Giants in USA Today's rankings.
Even Atlanta fans will tell you the "ATL" and numbers look ridiculous.
As for the Titans, nobody's exactly rushing to buy these.
The Cardinals could probably benefit from a pair of throwback uniforms, and though Arizona clearly doesn't have the best-looking threads in the league, their overall standing in the uniform rankings near the bottom is laughable.
For what it's worth, the Chargers/Raiders/Steelers being atop the league is tough to argue.
