Cardinals Disrespected in Uniform Rankings

The Arizona Cardinals are far too low in these uniform rankings.

Jan 7, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) celebrates a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
ARIZONA -- Much like anything new, not many were fans of the Arizona Cardinals' new uniforms when they were first introduced last offseason.

A new era of football was underway in the desert with the fresh presence of Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort, and thus the timing for a fresh set of uniforms couldn't have been better.

The previous set was fairly old and outdated.

Oct 1, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Elvis Dumervil (58) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) during the second half at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

While the newest looks aren't exactly top of the league, it's hard to say they're not an upgrade from what we previously saw at State Farm Stadium.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Jan. 7, 2024. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY

The Cardinals still rank near the bottom of recent NFL uniform rankings, however. USA Today had the organization at No. 26.

"Are they effectively Ohio State West since last year’s redesign? Yeah, basically. Is that a notable improvement from where they’d been? Yeah, basically," said Nate Davis.

Well, that's a lazy take.

The Ohio State comps were popular, sure, especially with the gray on the side of the sleeves for their white road and black alternate jerseys, though that color was added as a nod to the organization's past.

Dec 31, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals found themselves behind teams such as the Rams, Falcons, Titans and Giants in USA Today's rankings.

Even Atlanta fans will tell you the "ATL" and numbers look ridiculous.

Jan 7, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) run in the open field against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Titans, nobody's exactly rushing to buy these.

Jan 7, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (32) celebrates after a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports / Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals could probably benefit from a pair of throwback uniforms, and though Arizona clearly doesn't have the best-looking threads in the league, their overall standing in the uniform rankings near the bottom is laughable.

For what it's worth, the Chargers/Raiders/Steelers being atop the league is tough to argue.

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

