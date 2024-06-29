Cardinals LB on Rankings: 'Disrespectful'
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals LB Mack Wilson isn't here for the disrespect.
Pro Football Focus recently unveiled their rankings of linebacker tandems in the NFL ahead of the 2024 season, and Arizona's tandem of Kyzir White/Mack Wilson was nowhere to be found near the top.
In fact, they were the very last group at No. 32.
"Kyzir White’s 58.9 PFF overall grade in his first season with the Cardinals was a career-low mark. Next to him, Krys Barnes is coming off the highest-graded season of his four-year career, but that career-high PFF grade was just 60.1 on 408 snaps," said PFF.
"Considering that, Mack Wilson Sr. could very well earn a starting role, coming off a 2023 season in which he earned an 81.5 PFF overall grade on 305 snaps."
White and Wilson are the two assumed starters for Arizona's group (no offense to Barnes) and Wilson had something to say on PFF's rankings:
White has previously spoken on the duo not being rated among the league's highest, and he says the two use it as motivation.
"I feel like they're sleeping on us," said White.
"Mack sent me something like two weeks ago, they put out a top linebacker duo - we were nowhere to be found. When we're in there working out, running or we're tired, that's definitely in our head. We ain't trying to prove anybody wrong or ourselves right, but that's a little disrespectful because... I ain't gonna say too much."
Now, both starting ILB's have made their voices heard.
They'll get to work at training camp starting July 23 in what will be the first step in proving everyone outside of the facility wrong.
