Cardinals Pass Rusher Named Surprise Player to Watch
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are hoping to improve on what was one of the league's worst pass-rush efforts last season after reeling in just 33 team sacks.
BJ Ojulari figures to be a big part of the step forward in 2024.
Ojulari - a second-round pick in 2023 - emerged strongly on the scene towards the end of his rookie campaign, and now he's been dubbed as a player to watch by ESPN.
"Ojulari, a second-year pass-rusher, added 10 pounds and shortened his stride in an effort to impress during his first full offseason in the NFL, and it's showing," wrote Josh Weinfuss.
"He has displayed an improved set of pass-rush moves that could help him break into the rotation in a deep outside linebackers room. He missed time last offseason because of hamstring and knee injuries that kept him sidelined until training camp.
"Healthy this year, Ojulari has showed why he was a second-round pick."
Ojulari was one of three Cardinals to finish with four sacks or more last season. He also reeled in 40 tackles and one pass defensed in 2023.
During OTA's, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said the LSU product was impressing.
“We’re not in pads here, so I kind of hold evaluations until we get in pads. He’s doing a good job with consistency in the run and pass game. He’s added a little bit of muscle and a little bit of weight. The strength staff has done a real good job with him, and he’s done a good job of beefing up a little bit. That’s helping him at the point of attack," said Gannon.
“The more force you can apply into the ground or into your opponent, you’re better off. So, there’s still a long way to go for him, but I like where he’s at. You know, he didn’t get to go through a full offseason last year. It’s just the consistency of the techniques and what he’s doing and his plan, pre-snap. But he’s doing a good job.”
Now in a new number (he switched to No. 9 to allow Marvin Harrison Jr. to switch to 18), Ojulari is all but set to improve - it's only a matter of how far he'll go.
