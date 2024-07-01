Cardinals Return to Training Camp This Month
ARIZONA -- It's finally a football month for the Arizona Cardinals.
After months of long dialogue and speculation around the team, the Cardinals will begin training camp later this month at State Farm Stadium on July 23.
Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon offered this to reporters at the final OTA practice:
"I feel really good where we're at - we've got a long way to go. But the attention to detail, the attitude, the effort is there. They're ready to go here. We'll take a little break - but they know it's really not a break in pro football - and then we'll get back on July 23 and we'll let it rip," he said.
"I think we've learned a lot, myself and the staff. Hopefully that makes us a better team. That's what it comes down to - winning and losing, right? I like where we're at, but we have to improve. With that, you guys have a good summer. Be safe. Don't do dumb [vague hand jesture] is the deal, and I'll see you in July."
That was back in June. Now, we've reached July, and anticipation will only build around the Valley for what could be an incredibly exciting time.
Fans will be able to attend nine practices ranging from July 25 to August 7. There's a special Sunday practice on July 28 reserved for season-ticket holders, too. The Red/White practice will be on Saturday, July 23.
Attendance is free, but fans will be required to download digital tickets online ahead of time.
With a healthy Kyler Murray and more weapons around him, training camp will carry buzz like no other in recent memory.
We're almost there, Cardinals fans.
Make sure you bookmark All Cardinals for the latest news, analysis, updates and much more!