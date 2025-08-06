3 Arizona Cardinals on Offense With Most to Prove
The Arizona Cardinals play football this weekend! A long offseason is coming to a close as we see the team suit up for the first time this season against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Is it preseason football? Sure, but it's football all the same.
Besides the stigma of this being a meaningless game in the grand scheme of things, this is a pivotal opportunity for guys looking to make a leap forward or flat-out make the roster. In both regards, the Cardinals have players who fit each distinction.
Looking at the offense first, a largely unchanged group will be tasked with taking steps forward with the trust of the franchise. Many of the team's returners with hopes of starting or playing regularly are facing a huge opportunity to do so, and it starts on Saturday.
There seem like a countless number of players who could make the most out of the Cardinals' first preseason game, but I think the following three players need to come out of the game and make a bigger statement than most; hopefully to set the tone for the rest of the way.
Trey Benson
James Conner still commands the Cardinals' backfield until further notice, but eyes are on Benson in year two to take a significant step forward as his heir apparent, partner in crime, or whatever have you. That was the role envisioned for him in year one, but he wasn't quite there yet; also, Conner continues playing at a high level even into the back half of his career.
That likely won't be acceptable in his sophomore campaign, however. Benson is one of the most talented players on the offense, and expectations should be raised for the former third-round pick. He's a good pass catcher and can break off big plays, which will keep the offense balanced as Conner churns out the tough yards.
It's hard to see Conner seeing much, if any, preseason action, which leaves the door wide open for Benson to come in and shine. As the likely future of the backfield, Benson will get an opportunity to pose as the Cardinals' lead back in exhibition games. There shouldn't be much room for excuses given how great he can be, but this is a great chance to start proving it.
Greg Dortch
Surprisingly for some, but not all (hello!), Dortch was named the backup slot receiver behind Zay Jones to start training camp. The fan favorite has long been one of those "great in theory" players given his big-play potential, but we haven't seen it materialize yet.
The blessing that Dortch should see is plenty of opportunity throughout the preseason to either win back his starting slot role, or to impress coaches enough to not just keep him but to potentially be the "secret weapon" everyone wants him to be.
You won't find me denying Dortch's talent, but I've said all offseason that he has a lot to prove if he wants to stick around. The first preseason game is his best chance to leave an early impression.
Xavier Weaver
There comes a time for everyone where the conversation about potential has to end and we need to see the results on the field. That change can vary in speed on a case-to-case basis, but former UDFAs have to prove more quicker than others, and that's the scenario for Weaver.
The former Colorado receiver is a fine player who was much better in college than many remember, hence why the Cardinals gave him a shot after going undrafted a year ago. He managed to impress the team enough to hang around for the year, and he will be forced to do the same again this preseason.
Many are looking for someone to take the top off the defense for the Cardinals and Weaver could potentially be that guy. He should see tons of reps in these three exhibition games, and with a year of pro experience under his belt there will be some expectations that he can stand out amongst his peers.