Cardinals Should Target These Five Players to Replace BJ Ojulari
Training camp injuries happen. It's unfortunate, but a peril of the business of the NFL.
This is one most Arizona Cardinals fans would have liked to avoid.
With BJ Ojulari reportedly tearing his ACL and being out for the year, the already thin Cardinals pass rush just got even thinner. It was really the one defensive group that could not afford a devastating loss.
So the question emerges: What does Monti Ossenfort do?
The good news is that unlike the offensive line, as an example, there are viable options available to sign.
Five players who could help fill the void:
Yannick Ngakoue
Yannick Ngakoue is probably the one that makes the most sense to sign. He could be signed for a short-term deal (one or two years) and not cost a ton at this point. We all know the Cardinals do have plenty of cap space.
Ngakoue is just two years removed from 9.5 sacks with Las Vegas and 10 with the Colts, which would have easily led Arizona last year and would give them a viable number one option off the edge. Given the amount of schemes he has played in, one would think he could fit right in.
Carl Lawson
Carl Lawson is another big option for the Cardinals. The biggest question is his injury history - he only has played three full seasons in six years. He's also never had more than 7 sacks in a season, either.
If Jonathan Gannon and company feel like they just need a veteran to throw into the rotation, and not a number one option, they could turn to Lawson on a one-year prove-it deal.
Tyus Bowser
Tyus Bowser may be another cheap option for the Cardinals. He did have seven sacks in 2021, but was out for all of 2023, and thus there may be a reason Baltimore is not willing to re-sign him.
If he's healthy, he's a similar size and stature to Ojulari and could step in - but that's a big if.
Shaq Lawson
Another veteran in the Lawson mold that could immediately add to the rotation would be Lawson. His upside for sack totals is limited (his high is six and a half). However, much like the rest of Arizona's signings this offseason, he is durable.
He's played double digit games in every season he's played.
In-House Options
Or the Cardinals could indeed stand pat. This would be surprising since they did not address the position much in the offseason, but there are a number of reasons why they could do so.
They could feel very comfortable that Zaven Collins makes the leap (instead of Ojulari). They could feel like Dennis Gardeck will take another leap on the opposite side of the line.
However, probably the biggest reason would be if they believe Xavier Thomas, their fifth-round pick from this past draft, has the ability to immediately step in. There is a reason he slipped to the fifth round, but he was a top-flight recruit out of high school for a reason.
Take heart Cardinals fans - barring any more major injuries, things are still looking bright in the future for Arizona, despite this setback.