Evaluating Cardinals' Week 17 Snap Counts vs. Falcons

The Arizona Cardinals fell victim to another loss, this time at the hands of a game-winning field goal against the Atlanta Falcons. The snap counts from players help tell some of the story.

The Arizona Cardinals arrive at the final week of the regular season having lost their previous six games, and their latest loss came in rollercoaster fashion.

The Atlanta Falcons were able to knock home a game-winning field goal as time expired to ultimately send Arizona back on the plane with a 20-19 loss, but Cardinals fourth-string quarterback David Blough did enough to impress and likely earn another shot in the season finale at San Francisco.

That's where we'll start with out snap count evaluations for Week 17 (via Pro Football Reference):

Offensive Snap Counts

The entire offensive line - plus the quarterback - played every single snap for a second week in a row? Are we reading this right?

Blough looked much more poised, calm and poised as opposed to Trace McSorley last week. Kelvin Beachum, questionable for a second week in a row, managed to push through and play.

It was the Trey McBride show on Sunday, as he led all Cardinals receivers in receiving with seven catches for 78 yards and one touchdown - the first of his career.

He and Marquise Brown both played above 90% of snaps with Greg Dortch not too far behind at 81%. DeAndre Hopkins was a late addition to the injury report on Friday and was ultimately ruled out on Saturday, paving the way for Andre Baccellia (35 snaps), Robbie Anderson (17), A.J. Green (12) and Pharoh Cooper (7) to see action as well.

James Conner injured his shin in the second half of the game, propelling Corey Clement into the most action he's seen this season with 32 snaps. Keaontay Ingram, who fumbled a pitch last week in the crucial moments of a game, played just one snap.

Defensive Snap Counts

With CB's Marco Wilson and Antonio Hamilton out of action, rookie Christian Matthew was the only Cardinals defensive player to be on the field for every single snap. Jalen Thompson, Jace Whittaker, Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons and J.J. Watt all played 90% or higher counts.

With Budda Baker fracturing his shoulder last week, it was Simmons who mostly played at safety with Chris Banjo (9 snaps) also chipping in as well.

Arizona's rookie pass-rushers in Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders continue to impress in the small amount of snaps they get, albeit they're in a fairly crowded room at the moment.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

How the College Football Playoffs Impacted Cardinals' Draft Hopes

Trey McBride's First Career TD is Something He'll Never Forget

Three Bright Spots in Cardinals' Loss to Falcons

David Blough Impresses Despite Loss