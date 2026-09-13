3 Ways Cardinals Can Shock The Chargers in Week 1 Upset

Week 1 is here, and all eyes are on the Arizona Cardinals to see how this season starts off. Across the board, Arizona has some of the worst odds to win the Super Bowl this season, and they have next to zero expectations for any success in 2026.

Still, they have a puncher's chance in games until proven otherwise, and that's true right now ahead of their showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers are an interesting team with plenty of talent that can't seem to blow the doors off their opponents, which could play into the Cardinals' favor. In theory, the Chargers are the superior team in terms of talent and coaching, yet I'm not so sure that you can just write this game off.

If the Cardinals can take advantage of a few instances and potential weaknesses, we could see the team start the season unbeaten at 1-0; I promise it's not as far-fetched as it seems.

I have identified three keys to victory for Arizona to walk away victorious and make quite the statement to begin the first year under head coach Mike LaFleur.

Take advantage of LAC's weaker interior offensive line

Jul 23, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (97) during training camp at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When healthy, the offensive tackle duo of Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt Jr. is among the best in the entire NFL. Injuries have prevented them from seizing that crown, but we're not here to talk about those two. After all, those two immovable objects cannot make up for what the team lacks on the interior of its offensive line.

At best, the Chargers' guard and center spots are suspect, and they're already marred with injuries before the season has begun. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have some stout interior defensive linemen who can take advantage of below-average performers. I don't know that I trust their outside pass rush to change this game, but the big men inside could wreck whatever the Chargers have planned.

Move the ball around and don't funnel targets to one player

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) drops back to pass during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We all know that Jacoby Brissett isn't afraid to sling it around the field, and that can keep the Cardinals interesting. The team has several weapons in the passing game, though the majority of its success comes through Trey McBride. That's not to discredit guys like Michael Wilson or Marvin Harrison Jr., but they aren't what McBride is for this offense.

And that's why they need to be more involved.

Arizona should make sure that its passing game isn't funneled through McBride alone, as the Chargers can key in on the star tight end; that's probably what their game plan entering this matchup is anyway. Brissett needs to play like he did last season and push the ball to all three levels of the field, but if/when the Chargers key in on McBride, he will need to attack elsewhere and get production from his other playmakers.

Find a way to get Jeremiyah Love loose

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love practices during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals drafted him for a reason, and they shouldn't hesitate to set him loose. Sure, Love isn't listed as the starting running back on the depth chart, yet that rarely matters once games actually get started. Tyler Allgeier is a terrific running back, but he's nowhere close to as talented as Love is and is perfectly suited as a change-of-pace option for the rookie.

If the Cardinals are to pull off the upset and open the season 1-0, then Love needs to get his touches. After that, it's all about finding opportunities for Love to exploit the Chargers' defense. Love is the type of player who can score at any given moment, and Arizona needs to treat him as such.