Jaire Alexander Could be Just What Cardinals Need
ARIZONA -- Another superstar is available, and the Arizona Cardinals once again are being linked.
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly releasing veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander, a player (talent-wise) considered to be at the top of his position.
The split comes from a variety of different reasons, though Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reports Alexander denied a revised contract sent from the Packers.
Why Packers Released Jaire Alexander
"The Packers proposed a restructured contract that would have paid him less than the $16.15 million base salary he was due this season, and once Alexander turned that down, it was only a matter of time before he’d be released.
"Alexander hadn’t been participating in the Packers’ voluntary workouts this offseason as he and the Packers considered whether they have a future together."
Green Bay has seen Alexander play just 14 games in the last two seasons due to injuries to the shoulder, quads and knee.
Frankly, the Packers couldn't justify keeping Alexander at his previous price tag, and after a long offseason of "will they/won't they" we finally have a resolution.
Is There Room for Alexander in Arizona?
This is something we've previously went over, so it's likely not the first time you've read these sentiments.
The Cardinals lost veteran cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting to reserve/NFI this offseason, leaving a hole in Arizona's secondary.
However, the Cardinals knew they'd be without Murphy-Bunting this season and brought in more young talent through the draft.
As of now, Arizona's cornerback room consists of Garrett Williams, Will Johnson, Max Melton and Starling Thomas at the top with Elijah Jones, Kei'Trel Clark and Denzel Burke also in the mix.
Not a bad corps by any means, but the Cardinals lost a key veteran voice in the room with Murphy-Bunting (regardless of what you believe of his play).
"For the young guys, there will be some learning on the job," Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said of his secondary. "You need reps to learn, I truly believe that. And really, bad reps to really learn. So that's an ongoing process for all our guys, whether you play 18 years like Calais (Campbell) to a rookie who has never played in the NFL before.
"I feel really good about that (cornerback) room. I feel really good about the guys that are coming back and feel good about the guys we added."
Cardinals Could Be Fit
While the Cardinals should be optimistic about their room - and rightfully so - more help at cornerback could always be utilized, especially a talent such as Alexander.
ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported following the Murphy-Bunting injury that Arizona would entertain outside options at cornerback.
Arizona certainly has the cap space to do so - and it's not as if the Cardinals are bottom-dwellers of the NFC anymore, so Alexander could join a potential playoff team.
Alexander's presence in the room could turn the Cardinals into an elite defense if new additions to the front seven hold their end of the bargain. With 2025 very much carrying expectations of competing for a playoff spot, the Cardinals are clearly all-in and should make moves as such.
The Packers and Cardinals both utilized Cover 3 the most out of all coverages in 2024, so Alexander schematically wouldn't have a hard time adjusting.
However, the injury history and Alexander's overall attitude could give the Cardinals pause in handing over serious money to the All-Pro corner, especially with how intentional Arizona's been in constructing their locker room with high football character guys.
That's not to say Alexander doesn't fit that bill, though he's had more than his fair share of drama during his stint with Green Bay.
There doesn't feel like a right or wrong answer when it comes to bringing in Alexander, though realistically the Cardinals may be more than content with their current depth at cornerback.