Midseason Grades: Cardinals Surpass Expectations
Roughly at the midpoint of the season, the Arizona Cardinals are in a pretty good spot.
They survived the toughest part of their schedule and emerged with a winning 5-4 record, and most surprisingly, in control of the top spot in the NFC West.
There were some massive bumps along the way, most notably a 42-14 stomping at home, courtesy of the visiting Washington Commanders and former head coach Kliff Kingsbury. However, the team is on the upswing, winners of three straight contests and now the recipients of some strong and some hesitant praise in the sports media world.
Before the season, expectations were that the Cardinals offense would be one of the top in the NFC with a healthy Kyler Murray, James Conner, Trey McBride and the addition of the most highly touted rookie receiver of the last twenty years in Marvin Harrison, Jr.
Shockingly, although the offense has started to come together in the past few weeks, more often than not it has seemed that what should be a shockingly untalented defense is playing way above their pay grade and keeping the Cardinals in games.
For sustained success the rest of the way it will be crucial for the team to even out these peaks and valleys and find a rhythm that consistently leads to winning, and for the first time in quite a long time Cardinals fans feel that the right people are the helm to make that happen.
So, at this midway point how has each position group performed? Let's take a look at one thing each group has done well and one area where they could improve.
Offense
Quarterback - A
Despite another offseason of undeserved disparaging, Murray has had an excellent 2024 and shown most that he is a legitimate franchise quarterback.
What He is Doing Well - Murray is really taking care of the football this year. He is dead last among starting quarterbacks in the NFL in one of the few stats you want your franchise quarterback to be last in, interceptions. He has only thrown three so far this season and is also doing a good job at protecting the ball when taking hits or going on the run.
Where He Could Improve - Getting on the same page with all of his receivers. So far in 2024, Murray has passed for 1,792 yards, good for only 19th best in the league and his leading pass catcher has been his tight end Trey McBride. No knock on McBride, of course, but after spending the No. 4 overall pick on rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr. a bit more was expected out of that connection. A pattern has emerged of quarterback and wide receiver being just slightly out of sync leading to a duo that shows all the potential in the world but hasn't quite reached it yet.
Offensive Line - A
Preseason expectations were raised for a Cardinals offensive line that was supposed to be bookended by two former first round picks in Paris Johnson, Jr. and Jonah Williams.
Sadly, Williams was injured in the first quarter of the first game and has been out of the lineup ever since, replaced by stalwart swing tackle Kelvin Beachum. Another key injury in losing standout right guard Will Hernandez has seen multiple players like Trystan Colon and rookie Isaiah Adams taking snaps at the spot.
What They Are Doing Well - The offensive line has done a fabulous job so far this season in keeping Murray off the ground. In fact, they had a streak going of three games without a single sack allowed that was the best in the league in that period. Only 14 sacks in 9 games has Murray as the 25th most sacked quarterback in the NFL and the offensive line can take a good deal of credit for that, with the caveat that a player as mobile as Murray often helps himself in avoiding sacks.
What They Can Improve On - There is still some room for improvement with this line in learning how to operate with a quarterback as extremely mobile as Murray. It is a totally different skillset compared to protecting a pure pocket passer and present a lot of challenges to an offensive lineman, but as Murray continues to improve his own pocket presence the offensive line should grow right alongside him.
Tight End - A
Last season was a breakout for young tight end Trey McBride and he has continued on a trajectory toward true stardom in 2024.
He was joined this year by a rookie from Illinois, Tip Reiman, who has immediately made his presence known in the blocking game and often functions as a sixth offensive lineman.
What They Are Doing Well - McBride is one of the most reliable pass catching tight ends in football. He is fourth among tight ends in targets and third in receptions with 56 and 45, respectively. His 481 receiving yards lead the team, including wide receivers, and he has yet to register a single drop.
Where They Can Improve - McBride should be a massive target in the red zone with his size and sure hands but has yet to register a receiving touchdown this season. This is not all on him, of course, but would be a nice area to see improve if the Cardinals want to make a serious run this season.
Running Backs - A
James Conner might be getting older for a running back at 29, but he has yet to show any of that age in his play so far in 2024.
The Cardinals, in a look to a potentially Conner-less running back room in the near future went and spent a third round pick in the draft on Florida State's Trey Benson. So far, he has been in the backseat watching Conner break tackles, but an interesting performance in Week 9 against the Bears might show some promise of what Benson can be.
What They Are Doing Well - Generating first downs. Conner is the archetypical power back and is currently second in the NFL in first downs with 43. His greatest strength is powering through defensive players to keep his offense on the field. Benson and Emari Demercado both provide speedier, more elusive options that are a great change of pace and can catch defense unaware, evidenced by Demercado's 53-yard house call to end the first half of the Bears-Cardinals game.
Where They Can Improve - Getting in the end zone. The three top backs in Arizona, Conner, Benson, and Demercado have only accounted for 6 touchdowns in 2024. Goal line usage of Conner needs to go up, which ultimately lies with Drew Petzing's play calling. Call Conner's number and he will almost certainly deliver in that situation, but he lacks the top-end speed to make too many house calls from distance.
Wide Receivers - B
The grade might seem a tad harsh, but it largely stems for unmet expectations. Perhaps the preseason expectations were too high for a rookie wide receiver like Harrison, Jr. but he has not yet fully lived up to them.
Sophomore player Michael Wilson has had his share of moments and it feels like there is a decent connection between him and Murray, but the overall usage of wide receivers as a whole has fallen short of expectations.
What They Are Doing Well - At the end of the day, the most you can hope for from wide receivers is that they can catch passes in the end zone. Cardinals wide receivers are doing that pretty well this year. Harrison, Jr. already has 5 touchdowns to his name and Wilson is not far behind at 3. This makes Harrison, Jr. tied for the sixth most touchdowns to a wide receiver this season and the second most for a rookie.
Where They Can Improve - This point particularly applies to Harrison, Jr. Murray has thrown the ball his direction 54 times and he has brought in the pass 28 times. That boils down to a 51.8% reception rate and has had some concerning moments of perceived inattentiveness. The quarterback-receiver connection is still not completely there, but this is still a bit of nitpicking as a rookie receiver with 445 receiving yards at this point of the season is no mean feat.
Defense
Defensive Line - B-
After several mid-tier free agent additions to the Cardinals' defensive line there was hope that it would be an improved unit over 2023, and so far it largely has been.
It has also been seriously hit by the injury bug and two of those free agents, Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols, are on injured reserve and out for the season.
Still, even down to the second tier of the depth chart the defensive line has been a unit that has put up impressive performances at times, but still counterbalanced by some true struggles.
What They Are Doing Well - The defensive line has been key in several games this season by shutting down the run game of teams like the Chargers and Dolphins. This is an element of their game that has noticeably improved as the season has progressed. The Cardinals currently rank 22nd in rushing yards allowed per game at 132.9, but have cut that number to 92.7 in the last three matchups which would put them in the top five league-wide.
Where They Can Improve - Dante Stills has been the most consistent defensive lineman at generating pressure on the quarterback and actually contributing sacks, but he has not had much help from his position mates. The team seems to put a lot of hope in that changing with the imminent arrival of first round pick Darius Robinson, though putting that much faith in a rookie jumping into a season midway through might be foolhardy.
Linebackers - A
The linebackers have been the one position group on defense that has been solid top-to-bottom from the beginning.
Kyzir White is a more than competent leader of the defense and free agent addition Mack Wilson, Sr. has been a pleasant surprise with a great nose for the run and a Budda Baker-esque disregard for his body.
Zaven Collins is still adjusting to playing off-ball linebacker, but has been a good mix of a coverage and pass rushing backer with 4 sacks and only allowing 28 receiving yards.
What They Are Doing Well - The Cardinals linebackers are playing balanced football, covering the middle of the field well. They contribute to the increased run defense success over the last few weeks and White is doing a good job setting up his defense for success. They feel like one of the more professional and competent groups.
Where They Can Improve - Just like the defensive line, the pass rush needs some help. The linebacker room has contributed more to this with 14 total sacks this season, but that number needs to improve significantly if the Cardinals want to continue winning games. Arizona did trade for Baron Browning from the Denver Broncos so it will be a wait and see to determine if that addition actually improves a lackluster pass rush.
Secondary - B-
The Cardinals secondary is young, and playing better than maybe many expected but that does not remove the fact that this group can struggle at times against elite quarterback play.
Currently 24th in the NFL in passing yards allowed at 228.6 per game, the secondary has not had the same stretch of growth over the past three games that the run defense has seen.
Free agent addition Sean Murphy-Bunting has not lived up to his billing and has largely been a disappointment. He has allowed an 80% reception rate, giving up 12 yards per receptions and, most concerningly, has committed five penalties compared to just two in the rest of the secondary combined.
What They Are Doing Well - Garrett Williams is in his second season and has put together some bordering on elite performance, mostly in the slot. He has three pass breakups this season and was a standout in the Washington Commanders blowout, only allowing a 36.7 QBR to Jayden Daniels who was torching the rest of the secondary that afternoon. Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson also continue to be the most underrated safety duo in the league and are responsible for cleaning up a lot of mistakes made by a young secondary.
Where They Can Improve - Max Melton is a rookie and plays like it, but still there is a great deal of promise in him as he has nearly every physical trait that could be wanted from a young defensive back. Quarterbacks will continue to pick on him and he will either be sharpened by the experience or broken.
Special Teams - A+
Both punter Blake Gillikin and kicker Chad Ryland have been having great seasons. It would be hard to give special teams a grade other than an A+ after Matt Prater-replacement, Ryland, has kicked 3 game-winners in the last five weeks.