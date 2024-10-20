Panic Meter: Chargers Give Cardinals Problems
The Arizona Cardinals want to avoid starting a new losing streak with the Los Angeles Chargers visiting on Monday Night Football.
The Chargers have been a solid team this year with some playoff aspirations, but they're far from perfect and have some serious weaknesses that can be exploited with the right game plan.
Even with a good plan, this roster is littered with talent that has been realized along with some stars waiting to truly break out. Everything could click in an instant for LA, and if it does then they become a brutal team to face.
However, until that happens, we're rolling with what we know.
Down below are three areas of concern for the Cardinals as they prepare to host the Chargers for primetime.
JK Dobbins
The Chargers offense goes as far as JK Dobbins goes. In their three wins, Dobbins ran for 96 yards or more. In their two losses, Dobbins was held under 50 yards.
See a trend?
Los Angeles has struggled to pass the ball this season and have leaned on Dobbins and the run game to (no pun intended) carry the offense. It's worked more often than not, and the Cardinals must be prepared.
Unfortunately, the Cardinals have one of the league's worst run defenses against an emerging star in Dobbins. My hope is Arizona decides to sell out on the run and force the Chargers' passing attack to beat you. However, Dobbins is so elusive and has a chance to break off a big run at any given time.
He may not be Adrian Peterson, but Dobbins is dangerous in this offense. The Cardinals have to respect that.
Panic meter: 8/10
Chargers Passing Game
As good as the Chargers have been running the ball, they've been the exact opposite through the air, where they ranked 29th in the league with just 153.2 passing YPG. There's not many defenses that are shaking in their boats against this pass game, which is really depressing when you remember Justin Herbert is still under center.
But that's what happens when your only two notable weapons are Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston, who have both proven to be quality... but that's it.
The Cardinals passing defense isn't quite Seattle's LOB squad, but they're better (in theory) than what the Chargers manage. With two decent pass catchers and not much else, the Cardinals could have their way with this passing attack and really force LA to have to run the ball out of necessity.
Sure, running the ball is their strength, but if you completely take away half the offense you just improved your chances.
I'd be 10x more confident here if the Chargers had any other quarterback than Herbert, but that's not the case. He can go off at any time with his talent, but he hasn't gotten there yet. Maybe that happens on Monday night, but I doubt it... but if he does, then it's curtains in the desert.
Panic meter: 6/10 --- Jumps to a 9.5/10 with Herbert dealing
Chargers Defense
An inconsistent Cardinals offense takes on a stout Chargers defense. What could go wrong?
The Bolts are top-10 in total yards per game, rushing YPG, and passing YPG. They're also the number on scoring defense in the league. Getting points on this unit will be anything but easy for a Cardinals offense that has yet to find a good rhythm for a week-to-week basis.
It's not that the Chargers have an insane amount of sacks or turnovers, where they are just as quality as anyone else. No, it's that they play well-executed assignment football and 11 players work as one.
Points likely won't come easy, so the Cardinals' defense better be ready to have a defensive slugfest in a hopefully low scoring game (I got the under).
Panic meter: 9.5/10
