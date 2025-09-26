What Went Right, Wrong in Cardinals' Loss to Seahawks
Another week, another heartbreaking finish for the Arizona Cardinals.
This time, the Seattle Seahawks were able to defeat Arizona 23-20 with a Jason Myers 52-yard field goal as time expired, moving the Cardinals to 2-2 on the season but 0-2 in divisional play.
Arizona started out slow, with an offensive attack that just couldn’t get anything done. Kyler Murray wasn’t playing well, and neither were his receivers, but they figured it out as the game went on and led a furious comeback.
Unfortunately, Seattle had other plans and sent the Thursday night crowd home with despair. While the end result wasn’t what the Cardinals wanted, different areas of the team did impress, although some certainly disappointed.
With that, here are areas of the Cardinals who saw their stock rise or fall during their 3-point loss to Seattle.
Stock down: Offensive line
Arizona didn’t have an efficient game in most areas, but the worst of all may have been the offensive line and the way it protected Murray and the running backs.
The Cardinals’ offensive line allowed six sacks on the night for a total of 36 yards. While some of the blame can be placed on Murray at times, he was constantly being pressured on Thursday night. There wasn’t much Arizona’s quarterback could do, and that’s simply on the offensive line.
In terms of penalties, the offensive line totaled just two for 15 yards combined. This didn’t end up being an area of concern, but again, the protection of Murray and Arizona’s running backs wasn’t up to par.
The Cardinals totaled just 89 rushing yards against Seattle, and while James Conner wasn’t able to lead the way like he normally does, the rushing game needs to improve if Arizona wants to run a more efficient offense.
With Paris Johnson Jr. dealing with an injury despite playing on Thursday night, there’s hope that when he returns to form he can anchor what was a great offensive line a year ago. On Thursday, though, Arizona’s offensive line was a liability, and its stock is certainly down.
Stock up: Second half offense
The Cardinals’ offense was awful to begin their matchup with the Seahawks, but something clicked later on, and Arizona looked about as good as it has all season long in the fourth quarter against Seattle.
In the first half, the Cardinals managed just three points, and even those came from a Seattle fumble after a Murray interception. Arizona’s quarterback looked out of sorts, and he wasn’t connecting with his receivers early on.
After Arizona punted on its first drive of the third quarter, things looked bleak, but the offense didn’t give up. The Cardinals scored on each of their final three drives of the contest, with the final two series going for touchdowns, the latter equalizing the game with just seconds remaining.
While Seattle was able to drive down the field for a game-winning field goal, Arizona displayed a complete 180 on the offensive side of the ball. Murray looked poised and confident, while he was able to connect with Trey McBride, Michael Wilson and, of course, Harrison Jr. late in the game.
It was an ugly start for sure, but the way the Cardinals’ offense responded should give a glimmer of hope that this team can get back on track in the coming weeks.
Stock down: Showing up for all 60 minutes
Throughout the four games the Cardinals have now played, they’ve yet to put together a complete performance. In their two wins, they allowed the Saints and Panthers back into those games because of how they played in the second half. In the losses to San Francisco and Seattle, the offense couldn’t get things going early, while the defense allowed back-to-back game-winning field goal drives.
Arizona has shown flashes of a team that could contend for a playoff spot, but the way they’ve put together 60-minute performances simply won’t cut it. It’s the same problems manifesting in different ways, as the Cardinals’ stock regarding their ability to play a complete football game sinks lower and lower.
In the three offensive drives to end the game, Arizona was sensational, but it was god-awful in the first half. Murray knows it, Gannon knows it, and the entire fan base knows it. If the Cardinals want to compete late in the season, they have to start executing for all four quarters.
That just wasn’t the case against the Seahawks, as Arizona needed a miracle comeback to tie it with less than a minute to go, but even that wasn’t enough because the defense faltered in the final seconds once again.
Stock up: Marvin Harrison Jr.
I’m very surprised I’m writing this, but Harrison Jr.’s stock certainly went up after his performance against the Seahawks. After a first half in which he looked lost, Harrison Jr. put together a marvelous second half, essentially embodying the Cardinals’ resilience even when they were down double digits.
He managed just one catch on five targets between the first and second quarters, and he was also responsible for both of Murray’s interceptions — one on a poor route, and the other on a drop where he tipped the pass right to the defender.
After 30 minutes of play, Harrison Jr. managed to have essentially the worst performance a top receiver could have, but he didn’t stop fighting. In the second half, he caught five passes to total 66 yards for the game, but more importantly, he was able to execute a fantastic catch for Arizona’s first touchdown of the night.
In a moment where the Cardinals desperately needed it, Harrison Jr. stepped up. Make no mistake, he was terrible in the first half, but the adjustment he made was commendable. Like it or not, Harrison Jr.’s stock is up, despite another heartbreaking loss on a buzzer-beating field goal.