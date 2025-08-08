3 Storylines to Follow as Arizona Cardinals Open Preseason
Arizona Cardinals football is finally here.
The Cardinals are set to take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday with kickoff slated for 5 p.m. Arizona time. As announced earlier this week, the Cardinals will play their starters in the matchup with Kansas City, giving fans a ton to look forward to.
Beyond getting to see the first-teamers in action, there are several other storylines to follow ahead of Saturday’s contest, so let’s break them down here.
How will Marvin Harrison Jr. look after his offseason transformation?
It wouldn’t surprise me if Marvin Harrison Jr. doesn’t play against the Chiefs, but I’d be lying to you if I didn’t say he’s been the biggest story of the offseason. Harrison missed a few days of training camp, but on Tuesday he returned to action.
Harrison Jr. is bigger and faster ahead of 2025, and while some fans got the chance to watch him play during open practices at State Farm Stadium, the preseason will be the first time the 2024 first-round pick will be able to show off his offseason work against real competition.
Yes, it’s only an exhibition, but Kansas City’s defense is one of the NFL’s best and the starters will play for at least the first couple series. If Harrison can impress early on, the Cardinals’ offense will have received a huge boost from the player fans hope can be the next superstar for Arizona.
Specifically, look out for how Harrison looks near the line of scrimmage and in the red zone, as his larger frame should make a big difference when experiencing contact in these areas.
In what could be considered the most entertaining storyline to follow, Harrison will begin his sophomore season in a preseason environment on Saturday, but despite the game not counting toward the standings, it might be a great indicator of what’s to come for the talented receiver.
How will Arizona's rookies fare with high expectations?
Arizona has a very talented class of rookies and for the first time they’ll compete against another NFL squad as members of the Cardinals.
Some names in particular are Will Johnson, Jordan Burch, Cody Simon and Denzel Burke, as Arizona loaded up on defensive talent through the draft and fans will finally be able to watch them in action.
First-round pick Walter Nolen won’t be available due to injury, but another rookie is expected to start on the defensive front. Former Michigan cornerback Will Johnson is slated to be one of the corners to take the field with the rest of the first unit, making him one of the players Cardinals fans should really keep their eyes on.
The other rookies I listed are all reserve players, but in the preseason they’ll all get reps. Jordan Burch and Cody Simon are important pieces in a deep linebacker room, while Denzel Burke looks to be an impressive first-year corner.
The preseason is an incredibly important time to evaluate young players, and there’s no better player to evaluate than the ones taking their first-ever snaps in the NFL. While few rookies outside of Johnson are expected to be impact players, performing well in the preseason is critical for even the third- and fourth-stringers.
But Johnson may be the most important piece to follow, as his falling to the second round gifted Arizona with one of the most talented players in the draft. Keep a lookout for him and all the rookies on Saturday.
Will Arizona's starters be overmatched by the Chiefs?
My last storyline to follow involves the Cardinals’ opponent: the Kansas City Chiefs. While Jonathan Gannon said there wouldn’t be specific game-planning relating to Arizona’s preseason opponents, it will still be interesting to see how the starters of each team fare against each other.
Patrick Mahomes is expected to start the ballgame, meaning the Cardinals’ defense will have to contain one of the best quarterbacks of this generation to begin the 2025 preseason. While it’s just an exhibition, playing Mahomes in any situation is a tall task, and we’ll see if Arizona’s defense is prepared.
On the offensive side of the ball, I’ve already mentioned Marvin Harrison, but as far as the rest of the starters, facing Kansas City will be one of the most talented teams they’ll face all year, even if it’s just the preseason.
Kyler Murray hasn’t played in the preseason since 2022, so it should be interesting to see how the Cardinals’ QB1 looks out there on Saturday against the Chiefs’ first-teamers.
While the starters for each squad might only play a quarter or two, seeing Arizona’s starters play against one of the best teams in the NFL should give a little insight into how the Cardinals will fare against the other top teams in the league.