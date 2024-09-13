Updated Cardinals Potential Trade Targets
The Arizona Cardinals are in need of some reinforcements if they want to set the tone for a competitive 2024 campaign. Stop me if you've heard that before.
The weak pass rush and run defense is a major crutch of this team's ability to play close to contenders - as evidenced by their overall poor showing against Josh Allen and the Bills. But, with the recent loss of right tackle Jonah Williams to injured reserve, the holes extend to the other side of the ball as well.
Sure, it might be tempting to expect playoff contention right away, or to be unsatisfied with the slow rebuild process. Certainly, there are questions to be asked about the viability of the process and how long is reasonable to ride general manager Monti Ossenfort's wave.
But for now, the Cardinals would be wise to make a move or two - if not to simply try and fend off injuries. Since the clock has mostly expired on free agent possibilities, I took a look at some potential trade candidates Arizona could target:
RT David Quessenberry - Minnesota Vikings
Arizona's every-snap right tackle Jonah Williams exited Sunday's contest with a knee injury, early in the first quarter. That's about as disastrous a start as could be expected for a Cardinals' offensive line that has been in dire need of stability.
Kelvin Beachum has filled in admirably at times as the swing tackle, but the difference was notable when Williams exited. Since Williams is expected to miss some time, Beachum doesn't look like a full-time solution, though he can be serviceable situationally.
Quessenberry is 34 years old, and making just over $1.2 million base salary in 2024 on a one-year deal. He hasn't played an offensive snap for the Vikings yet, but he's been mostly an above-average player for the majority of his career, with a few seasons of elite play.
He's solid in the run game, more reliable than Beachum in pass protection, and would be a relatively cheap, veteran option to fill some time, perhaps splitting snaps with Beachum. He's been versatile, but has played mostly right tackle of late, and his tenure with the Titans could earn him a standing connection to Ossenfort.
At the very least, the Cardinals need to ensure that Beachum remains a depth piece, rather than a starter, as he's done well in that limited role in the past. At worst, Quessenberry is a cheap platoon tackle, at best he can hold it down until Williams is able to make a return.
DT Sebastian Joseph-Day - Tennessee Titans
Speaking of the Titans' connection to Ossenfort, another short-term, low-investment defensive lineman. He hasn't graded out exceptionally well so far, but he does provide some beef, and, to be blunt, even a mediocre player would be a contributor on Arizona's thin D-line.
He's on a one-year deal with the Titans, who do have a decent amount of depth on their overall defensive unit. He's versatile, and fits the Ossenfort/Jonathan Gannon mold, playing a variety of positions, from nose tackle to defensive end.
He's 6-foot-4, 310 pounds, with plenty of athleticism left in the tank. He's only 29 years old, and only making $1.375 million in base salary this season. Sure, it might be tough to get Tennessee to let him go, but he's a lower-cost option with plenty of serviceable skills, and despite only playing one game last season, generally stays healthy.
He can play run defense, he can rush the passer, and while his raw numbers aren't outstanding, he'd be a realtively cheap asset for a D-line that is in desperate need of any additions while Arizona awaits the return of Darius Robinson and B.J. Ojulari.
OLB Haason Reddick - New York Jets
Would it really be a trade speculation article without mentioning Reddick?
Yes, the star pass-rusher is still likely a far-fetched dream, however, the possibility of him playing for a team other than the dysfunctional Jets is inching ever-closer to reality. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the contract situation has "no end in sight," and the Jets could be left without a choice with regards to trading him.
Reddick is still one of the best at his role in the league, and, as Cardinals fans know well, saw his numbers spike to career-best levels while working with Gannon in Philadelphia.
Two factors are at play here: one, would Ossenfort willingly target a player who's caused so much disturbance for his current organization? Two, would the likely high cost to land Reddick fit into his long-term rebuild plans.
In this writer's opinion, those factors are both outweighed by his ability to instantly fill the void in Arizona's pressure production. Sure, leveraging 2024 draft picks might not have seemed smart at the time, but the Cardinals will need to address their pass rush one way or another, and landing a star with a history of production and connection to your organization (sans the problematic former GM) would likely be worth whatever the Jets are asking for.
Considering how tied New York's hands could be, the cost to acquire Reddick could even be lower than expected. It's understandable why Ossenfort might steer clear ultimately, but it would be gross negligence to not at least pick up the phone and try to work some magic.
The Cardinals are in the thick of their growing pains still, and it's easy to get carried away with a win-now mentality.
That said, these needs won't be going anywhere anytime soon. Sure, the offense as a whole looks solid, and there are plenty of young defensive players on the roster worth giving a shot to, but sooner or later Ossenfort will have to address the deficiencies, and he may as well start now.