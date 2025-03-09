Is Versatile Pro Bowl LB Fit For Cardinals?
The Arizona Cardinals' defensive needs are mostly centered around the trenches, with a dire lack of edge pressure or an interior presence - but this versatile veteran linebacker might offer some versatility in the pass rush while adding a major upgrade in run defense.
The Tennessee Titans announced on Friday the intention to release Pro Bowl LB Harold Landry III. Landry had spent all seven of his seasons in Tennessee, and was an extremely reliable, durable starter.
Outside of an unfortunate torn ACL that held him out of 2022, Landry played in every single game from 2019-2024. He racked up 12.5 sacks and was given Pro Bowl honors in 2021, and didn't appear to lose much juice from his injury, as he recorded 141 tackles and 19.5 sacks between 2023 and 2024, even on a Titans' defense that was severely lacking this past season.
Landry wouldn't be much of an upgrade in the age department, as he's entering his age-29 season, but he's an exceptional run defender and can still generate plenty of pressure on the QB. He was given am exceptional 82.2 run defense grade by PFF, and an above-average 70.5 overall grade.
He had 30 QB pressures over just 423 pass rush snaps, and 38 stops over 366 run defense snaps. While his pass rush grade was a meager 49.6, the results were there, and he posted nearly double the amount of sacks (9.0) as Arizona's leading sack-producer in Zaven Collins (5.0) last year.
The Cardinals have holes at both edge and interior DL, but they need run defense almost as much. With the likely departure of Kyzir White, and Krys Barnes still unsigned, Arizona needs a stalwart to play next to Mack Wilson Sr., as well as depth at the position.
But Landry could cost a hefty amount. He was making $17.5 million a year on his prior deal, a high dollar amount for an off-ball linebacker. And he isn't getting any younger, even if his production hasn't taken much of a dive.
On a short-term deal, Landry could be worth even a generous contract, but while the veteran would absolutely raise Arizona's talent level, he likely wouldn't be long-term solution.
But if GM Monti Ossenfort opts to snag a linebacker in this year's draft, putting a rookie in a rotation with Landry, Wilson and potentially Barnes could help with development in a large way.
Jonathan Gannon likes to rotate players heavily on the defensive side of the ball, so why not rotate one of the league's best backers for a year or two?