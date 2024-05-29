What Trey Benson Brings to Cardinals
ARIZONA -- Our Arizona Cardinals rookie profile series moves to the third round as we look at running back Trey Benson, who became a star the last two seasons for the Florida State Seminoles and will hopefully become a star in the desert in the near future.
Entering the 2024 NFL Draft cycle, there wasn't a single running back viewed as a first-round pick, however there were several studs who could come in and immediately become key contributors for their teams.
The Cardinals had the luxury of selecting Benson with terrific value in the third round and will stash him behind Pro Bowler James Conner. It couldn't have worked out better for the Cards.
As we take a closer look at Benson, you'll begin to see why he was highly coveted as arguably the top running back prospect from the draft class.
Accomplishments
- Four-star recruit in 2020 cycle (Top-30 running back)
- Two-time Second-Team All-ACC (2022, 2023)
- First player in program history with an 80-yard touchdown run AND reception
- Started 16 of 26 games over two seasons with Florida State (transferred from Oregon)
2024 NFL Draft Profile
- Struggled to get on the field over two seasons at Oregon before playing a near full-time role over two seasons with FSU
- Big frame at 6' and 216-lbs with elite athleticism (4.39)
- Great contact balance and able to get tough yards
- Confident receiver out of the backfield
What The Tape Shows
Benson looks the part of a full-time starter at the next level with three-down potential thanks to his prowess in the receiving games (averaged over 11 YPR in his career). The ability for Benson to get the ball out of the backfield and make the most of those opportunities will make him especially valuable early in his career.
Benson also has a nose for the endzone and is a player who makes the most of every touch. If Benson can continue to convert his natural speed and combine it with his size and power then he'll be a threat every time he's in the red-zone.
There's times where Benson tries to get too creative, but the good far outweighs the bad.
Projected Role for 2024
Benson finds himself on a Cardinals team that has no shortage of talent. It bodes well for Benson to one day become a star for this offense, but he'll spend his rookie season as a change-of-pace option behind Conner, who is fresh off a 1,000 yard rushing season.
In all actuality, Benson profiles well as the heir apparent to Conner with their similar play styles. As previously mentioned, if Benson continues to work on being a downhill runner he should become a household name quickly in the desert.
While it's unlikely that Benson will be the most talked about rookie on offense for the Cardinals, he has great long-term potential. He could also find a niche role early on that could translate to a much larger role by season's end.
So long as he flashes his potential, expect Benson to get more than enough work even as a part-time player.