Bold Predictions for Cardinals vs Commanders
The Arizona Cardinals are set to host rookie sensation Jayden Daniels and the Commanders in just a few hours. Arizona is aiming to get to 2-2, while the Commanders try to improve to 3-1.
It'll be a battle of high-flying offenses with Kyler Murray and Daniels both having dual threat abilities - and some stud players to get the ball to.
In a game that we anticipate to be high-scoring, it should come as no surprise that the following bold predictions will favor the offense.
Of course, that doesn't bode well for the defenses.
Kyler Murray and Jayden Daniels each have 300+ total yards of offense
Defense wins championships - too bad neither team has a defense this season. Instead, the Cardinals and Commanders will rely on their offenses to outscore their opponents. Thankfully, they both have extremely talented quarterbacks and can not only push the ball down the field but also find success on the ground as runners.
Murray has rediscovered his mobility this season, running for 161 yards and a whopping 10.7 yards per carry. Daniels came into the league as one of the best dual threat quarterbacks from day one, and he's quickly proved himself with 171 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.
We've seen Murray air the ball out plenty this season and Daniels is coming off a superb passing performance against the Bengals. If that game is a sign of things to come, we could see JD5 put up video game numbers.
Against lackluster defenses, Murray and Daniels are likely to go bonkers. Both QBs will top 300 total yards between passing and rushing. I could also see them each score three touchdowns, but I won't double down on that for now.
Marvin Harrison Jr and Terry McLaurin eclipse 120 receiving yards
These two defenses are ill-prepared to take on superstar receivers MHJ and F1, who have broken out over the last two weeks after slow starts to the year. I expect a fireworks show from both of these dudes.
Harrison will have little competition for targets with Trey McBride sidelined with a concussion, while McLaurin has emerged as Jayden Daniels's favorite target. The two receivers will likely have big days and are must-starts in fantasy football.
To go along with big days from the QBs, these number one receivers will have field days, as well. Both receivers top 120 receiving yards. Don't be surprised if they both find the endzone, either.
Cards sack Daniels four times, but give up two rushing touchdowns
Somehow, someway, the Cardinals have racked up nine sacks this season despite not having a true ace pass rusher. It's a testament to the coaching being able to manufacture a pass rush, but we also give credit to the players for executing.
Against the Commanders, the Cards have to be licking their chops at the opportunity to get after Daniels, who has already been sacked nine times this season behind one of the league's worst offensive lines.
Don't be surprised when Arizona turns up the heat and gets Daniels down on the turf several times... in the same breath, don't be surprised when Daniels improvises and creates yards on broken plays.
The Cards will sack JD5 four times, but the rookie QB will find the end zone twice with his legs. I could see him run for 50+ yards in the contest, as well.