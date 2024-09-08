Bills vs Cardinals: How to Watch, Stream, Listen
Who: Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills
What: NFL Regular Season, Week 1
When: Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1:00 PM EST/10:00 AM PST
Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY
Spread: Bills -5.5
The Arizona Cardinals travel across the country to battle the Buffalo Bills in what very well could be one of the best games of the early Week 1 slate.
Both teams feature notable quarterbacks in Kyler Murray/Josh Allen with question marks on the defensive side of the ball, which leaves the door open for a offensive show from start to finish.
"Yeah. I love it. I love playing on the road. Honestly, to open the year on the road, I love it," Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters earlier this week.
"You know, It's going to be awesome for our guys to be in that environment. I love that. It's honestly a two-day trip, because we're going there for 48 hours, everyone has a different role. But all of them are important to try to win a game. Our guys have rallied behind that this week and you gotta do your job. You gotta do your job, but it'll be a fun, cool environment Week 1."
All signs point towards Cardinals-Bills to being an enjoyable watch no matter who has your rooting interest - here's how you can enjoy the action:
How to Watch, Stream, Listen
- TV Network: CBS (Broadcast Booth: Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Jay Feely)
- Stream: Fubotv
- Listen: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM
The Cardinals opted not to activate anybody off the practice squad ahead of Week 1 while the Bills called up DE Kameron Cline and OL Will Clapp.
Inactives for both rosters are due 90 minutes prior to kickoff.
This will be the debut for Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr., who played a whopping three snaps in preseason. Arizona opted not to play 99% of their starters in order to avoid injuries and will get their first true exposure of live action football today.
Buffalo lost some massive names including Stefon Diggs, Matt Milano (injury), Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde and Tre'Davious White - though the Bills still have notable players on both sides of the ball to help push them to another potential deep playoff push.
It should be a fun one indeed all around when action gets underway.
