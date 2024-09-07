Mailbag: Can Cardinals Stop Josh Allen?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' 2024 season is here.
It feels like so long ago when we were discussing hypothetical draft scenarios and questioning who the team would (and wouldn't) target in free agency.
Alas, it's time for real football.
The Cardinals find themselves on the road to face the Buffalo Bills to begin the year, and thus, our Week 1 mailbag is here.
Thanks to everybody for the questions - hopefully you enjoy the season-opener.
Which Rookie Will Make The Biggest Impact? (Excluding Marv and Robinson)
I think the easiest answer here is Xavier Thomas. Looking at his fellow rookies, he'll probably play the most.
Max Melton is behind Starling Thomas on the depth chart and may only get looks in dime packages, pending Thomas' play. Tip Reiman is questionable and would mostly be used as an in-line blocker.
The rest of the field doesn't worry me.
Thomas impressed in preseason play and is expected to be the third rotational guy after Dennis Gardeck and Zaven Collins. If any success can be transferred from the exhibition games, Thomas can not only be one of the more impactful rookies - but more so overall players in general.
How sketchy is the defense?
The Cardinals had some massive question marks on that side of the ball. They beefed up the DL, ILB and CB room over the offseason (while being content with the edge group).
Sketchy? I'd lean more towards unproven. There's potential within groups like the CB and DL rooms thanks to new additions, but it's very much a wait-and-see heading into Buffalo.
I'd feel much more comfortable if guys such as BJ Ojulari and Darius Robinson were suiting up, though there's hope new additions such as Mack Wilson, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols can provide support for a talented Cardinals safety duo.
I'm fully expecting both teams to push 30 points, however.
Can the defense hold Buffalo to 21 points or less?
Josh Allen is extremely turnover prone and now will be without his top two previous wideouts in Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.
I'm still not confident in that happening.
Mostly due to what we explored above in a VERY unproven Cardinals defense, though the Bills are still very much one of the top teams in the AFC until proven otherwise.
Allen's mobility will present some problems for Arizona, too. I think holding the Bills to 21 points or less would be a win for this defense.
Who gets more targets? Trey McBride or Marvin Harrison Jr.?
This is a very good question, because I think Kyler Murray will spread the rock around as needed without forcing anything. For what it's worth, both should have pretty solid matchups, though I'll lean towards Murray's proven security blanket as Harrison is just finding his feet as an NFL receiver.
Both should see ample opportunity, however.
Where will the pass rush come from, or how will they be able to generate pressure? Have some hope that the run defense improved with their free agency additions.
I love how you brought up the free agency additions, because the Cardinals are expecting help from areas such as the interior defensive line and secondary to help the pass rush.
The Cardinals hope a push inside from guys such as Jones/Nichols/Lopez and secure coverage from Murphy-Bunting/Thomas/Garrett Williams can help the outside linebackers.
Arizona's hoping guys like Collins and Gardeck can take the next step as starting OLB's - though hope can only take you so far in the NFL.
As previously mentioned, Thomas could also be a guy that emerges.
The Cardinals believe everybody will contribute to that front - but we'll check back with them in about 24 hours.
Make sure to bookmark Cardinals On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.