Who Are Announcers for Cardinals vs Colts?
The Arizona Cardinals are headed into a pivotal matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. At 2-3 and on a three-game losing streak, the Cardinals need this win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Colts are a surprising 4-1 and playing better football than most would have assumed they would be this year.
With this game's importance, many Cardinals fans who couldn't make the trip to Indiana will likely tune in for the broadcast and hope for a win.
Cardinals vs Colts Announcers
If you're wondering who is calling the game, I'll give you a quick heads-up: This Week Six showdown will be broadcast on FOX, with Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, and Allison Williams on the call. The crew is part of FOX's regular rotation for regional action.
Nonetheless, this game has massive importance for both teams. Arizona is looking to avoid a four-game skid, and the Colts are looking to prove they are legitimate AFC contenders.
This game has even more importance for the Cardinals after it was confirmed that Jacoby Brissett would be starting in place of Kyler Murray, who is dealing with a foot injury.
Brissett is well-traveled across 10 NFL seasons. His most notable time was his four seasons with the Colts from 2017 to 2020. In that time frame, Brissett threw for more than 6,000 yards and 31 touchdowns against 13 interceptions.
Although it's a bit of a homecoming for Brissett, with 30 of his 53 career starts coming with the Colts, it's a much different team with a much different direction. This Colts team is unlike what Brissett knew half a decade ago, but the veteran has aged finely in his later years.
Brissett is actually the owner of the NFL record for the lowest interception percentage in a career with 1.4%.
The Cardinals will need Brissett to continue taking care of the football, as the Colts can take advantage of extra opportunities and put this game away quickly.
All eyes are on Brissett tomorrow, and FOX's crew of Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, and Allison Williams will narrate the game for fans tuning in.