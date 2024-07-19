2025 Mock Draft: Cardinals Add Game-Wrecking EDGE
ARIZONA -- The 2024 NFL season has yet to commence, though way-too-early mock drafts have already begun to flood the interwebs.
The Arizona Cardinals are expected to rise above their 4-13 record from one year ago, though they're still far away from being a perennial playoff team.
As such, the Cardinals still rank fairly low in projections and reverse Super Bowl odds ahead of 2024. That puts them in strong position to snag a top playmaker in 2025 mock drafts.
In Bleacher Report's mock draft, the Cardinals - picking at No. 5 - land the talents of Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams:
Cardinals Add Georgia Edge Rusher in 2025 Mock Draft
"The Arizona Cardinals entered this past season with the league's least talented roster. To no one's surprise, the team finished with only four wins, landed dead last in the NFC West, and claimed a top-four draft pick. The building up of the roster will continue into next offseason," wrote Brent Sobleski.
"With wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. already added, a defensive centerpiece needs to be acquired.
"Georgia's Mykel Williams presents as much upside as any talent in the upcoming class. His preseason draft ranking will vary from top of the class to much further down the board. Where he ultimately lands will depend on his growth this fall as he makes the transition from an interior defender to working off the edge.
"At 6'5" and 265 pounds, Williams can be an explosive game-wrecker."
The Cardinals have a few needs to address for the future, though most of them reside on the defensive side of the ball.
It's arguable Arizona's top need is at edge rusher, where the Cardinals didn't do much to a position group that produced just 33 sacks last season.
While new faces along the defensive line should help, Arizona's banking on strong performances from BJ Ojulari, Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck.
If the room as a whole doesn't take a massive step up, a player like Williams could certainly be in the cards next offseason.