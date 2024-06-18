All Cardinals

Analyst: Cardinals Had Top NFL Offseason

The Arizona Cardinals had one of the best offseasons in the league, according to CBS.

Donnie Druin

Nov 12, 2023; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) makes 2023 debut against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic
Nov 12, 2023; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) makes 2023 debut against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY
In this story:

ARIZONA -- There's growing hope and optimism surrounding the Arizona Cardinals.

You don't hear much of that after a team goes 4-13 the previous season.

Yet the job done by figures such as head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort has been heralded by many since taking over last offseason.

It's not easy to hit the rebuild button, especially in a business that's driven by results. But the Cardinals stuck true and have a promising future as a result, which many believe can be turned around as soon as this year.

While results on the field are pending, there's no denying the Cardinals had a strong offseason to continue their rebuild efforts - CBS Sports says they had the second best offseason out of any team in the NFL.

Sitting only behind the Chicago Bears, here's why Josh Edwards placed Arizona so highly:

"Arizona did a good job of accumulating talent without compromising the future. The Cardinals were in a position to draft No. 4 overall for a reason and it was time for them to add foundational pieces. Marvin Harrison Jr . is an effective outlet for quarterback Kyler Murray . They also addressed other positions of need like the defensive line and secondary without spending big in free agency and over-leveraging the franchise's financial position. As they create a more stable environment, the Cardinals will be in a better position to spend big on the right players in the coming years."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Many were worried the Cardinals would overpay big time for somebody in free agency - which didn't happen. There was some doubt Marvin Harrison Jr. wouldn't end up in Arizona, which also didn't happen.

Not everybody was a massive fan of the blueprint Ossenfort laid out this offseason - ESPN gave them a C+ for their efforts.

You can read more about that here.

Published
Donnie Druin

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/Arizona Cardinals Latest News