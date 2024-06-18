Analyst: Cardinals Had Top NFL Offseason
ARIZONA -- There's growing hope and optimism surrounding the Arizona Cardinals.
You don't hear much of that after a team goes 4-13 the previous season.
Yet the job done by figures such as head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort has been heralded by many since taking over last offseason.
It's not easy to hit the rebuild button, especially in a business that's driven by results. But the Cardinals stuck true and have a promising future as a result, which many believe can be turned around as soon as this year.
While results on the field are pending, there's no denying the Cardinals had a strong offseason to continue their rebuild efforts - CBS Sports says they had the second best offseason out of any team in the NFL.
Sitting only behind the Chicago Bears, here's why Josh Edwards placed Arizona so highly:
"Arizona did a good job of accumulating talent without compromising the future. The Cardinals were in a position to draft No. 4 overall for a reason and it was time for them to add foundational pieces. Marvin Harrison Jr . is an effective outlet for quarterback Kyler Murray . They also addressed other positions of need like the defensive line and secondary without spending big in free agency and over-leveraging the franchise's financial position. As they create a more stable environment, the Cardinals will be in a better position to spend big on the right players in the coming years."- Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
Many were worried the Cardinals would overpay big time for somebody in free agency - which didn't happen. There was some doubt Marvin Harrison Jr. wouldn't end up in Arizona, which also didn't happen.
Not everybody was a massive fan of the blueprint Ossenfort laid out this offseason - ESPN gave them a C+ for their efforts.