Cards Expecting Big Year From Sophomore WR
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have plenty of weapons at their disposal, a far cry from where the organization was at during this point last offseason.
With a healthy Kyler Murray, the Cardinals are moving into what many believe could be a massive step in the right direction for 2024, a year that will be headlined by rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.:
"I was geeked up when we drafted him because you got Trey [McBride], you got James [Conner], Mike [Wilson], [Greg] Dortch and all the guys we added," Murray said last week.
"... Just to add him in on top of the guys that we have, that's another thing that guys got to worry about, defenses have to worry about. They got to scheme for it - or don't, and find out."
Murray hasn't been shy about praising his arsenal of weapons, and though he previously had great things to say on the talented slot receiver Greg Dortch, Murray's also excited to see what Michael Wilson can produce heading into year two of his career:
"Mike's going to be playing for a long time. I believe that, I fully believe that," Murray told reporters last week.
"He's one of those guys, I call him at 3 AM and he's there. He loves this sh--. It's a guy like that - I fully expect Mike to go off this year for sure."
Wilson - a third round pick out of Stanford in 2023 - flashed what he was capable of in the 13 games he played for Arizona last season. His 14.9 yards per reception led the Cardinals while he was one of three Cardinals to catch 3+ touchdowns through the air last season.
Wilson will now have a full offseason of prep under his belt, which should bode well for both physical and mental aspects of adjusting to the league.
He's looking pretty ripped in offseason pictures, at least.
If Wilson can build on what was a fairly strong rookie season, the Cardinals may have a wealth of riches within their receiving corps.